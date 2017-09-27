Ghana football is not dead – Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo says Ghana’s football is not in decline contrary to popular opinions being expressed by a section of the public.

According to the President, a country that has produced players such as James Adjei, Baba Yara, Osei Lodi, Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah and Asamoah Gyan cannot have its football declining.

The President made the comments when the Black Stars ‘B’ who emerged victorious at the recently held WAFU tournament in Cape Coast paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House.

The president added that the win of the Black Stars ‘B’ in the just ended WAFU tournament is a firm confirmation that the country’s football is still alive.

He added that the current team B has a very bright future and many more trophies ahead of them.

Mr. Akufo-Addo rewarded the Black Stars ‘B’ with an additional cash prize of US$100,000

The Black Stars ‘B’ thrashed rivals the Eagles of Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday to retain the title they won four years ago in Kumasi.

