Ghana CHAN team deserves a second chance – Osei Palmer

Ghana football Association (GFA) executive committee member, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer believes the Black stars B deserves a second chance at CHAN after putting up such a spirited performance to host and win the FOX WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.

He is certain if given the chance; the players can win the cup to restore Ghana’s glory in football.

Mr. Palmer who is also the vice chairman of the Black stars management committee said Ghana deserves another chance after failing to qualify for the CHAN tournament when they lost to Burkina Faso by bidding to host the tournament.

“I believe something fundamentally went wrong when the Black stars B played Burkina Faso in Kumasi but they have shown they can deliver with time…”.

The owner of Tema Youth Football Club said government can immensely support the local players if they bid for the hosting appropriately.

“I am all for it if government decides to bid for the hosting right for CHAN 2018 because I believe our players are up to the task and can host and win again” Palmar added.

The black stars B lost their spot in the CHAN 2018 to Burkina Faso after losing 2-1 at home in a return leg encounter.

