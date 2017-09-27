GFA backs Kwesi Appiah’s decision to drop Ayew brothers

Kwesi Appiah did not list Andre and Jordan Ayew for next months’s WC qualifier in his line up <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506540629_598_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana FA has backed Kwesi Appiah’s decision to leave out Andre and Jordan Ayew from the country’s squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The two super stars were the surprised exclusion from the squad that travel to Kampala to face the Cranes on October 7.

The brothers played for their English Premier League clubs at the weekend but pulled out of the Ghana squad for their last World Cup tie against Congo.

Andre complained of a knee injury while Jordan cited a stomach illness.

However, several theories also exist surrounding a family dispute between the players’ father, Abedi Pele, and coach Appiah, which is thought to stretch back to 1992.

But Vice-chairman of the Black Stars management committee Wilfred Osei Kwaku has backed Appiah’s decision to snub the two players.

“Kwesi Appiah needs people who are committed and dedicated to the course of building a strong team for the future. He doesn’t want to lose control of the dressing room and I would have taken the same decision” he told Asempa FM.

“We shouldn’t read any negative meanings into Kwesi Appiah selection because he knows what he is doing. The Ayew suffered various injuries ahead of the Congo and they couldn’t join the team, so it’s not a response by Kwesi Appiah from excluding them from the squad”.

No official reason has been assigned for the exclusion of the West Ham and Swansea City stars respectively.

The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville.

