FIFA U17: Ghana squad numbers confirmed

2017-09-27

There were no major changes in squad numbers for the Black Starlets who will play in the FIFA U17 World Cup next month.

Captain Eric Eyiah keeps his No.6 jersey and striker Emmanuel Toku also retains the iconic No.10 shirt.

Manchester City-bound Aminu Mohammed has been handed the No.11 jersey and his WAFA teammate Richard Danso will wear No.9.

Ghana will start their campaign on 6 October against Colombia in the tournament opener in Group A.

The Black Starlets later play hosts India and the USA.

Ghana U17 squad numbers:

1.Danlad Ibrahim, 2.John Otu, 3.Gideon Acquah, 4.Edmund Arko-Mensah, 5.Najeeb Yakubu, 6.Eric Ayiah, 7.Ibrahim Sulley

8.Kudus Mohammed, 9.Richard Danso, 10.Emmanuel Toku, 11.Aminu Mohammed, 12.Abdul Yusif

13.Gebrial Laveh, 14.Bismark Terry Owusu, 15.Gideon Mensah, 16.Kwame Aziz, 17.Rashid Alhassan

18.Mohammed Iddriss, 19.Sadiq Ibrahim, 20.Isaac Gyemfi, 21.Michael Acquaye