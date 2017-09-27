Feature: Next big shots of GH music: Support them!

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The impasse between Nigerian artist, Mr. Eazi and the entire Nigeria, over comments he passed about the country’s artistses being influenced by Ghanaian sound has brought some critical matters to the fore.

In the heat of the impasse, many Nigerians have exhibited their disdain for Ghanaian music and its purveyors, openly showing so much disregard for our industry and the major players we adore.

Interestingly, while Ghanaians, from the event organiser to the DJ/Presenter to the patron – drool over Nigerian songs and their artistes, they, the Nigerians have depicted continuously that, they don’t give a hoot about us!

Candidly, we have contributed in making their Davidos, Wizkids, Teknos and Yemi Alades mega stars in Ghana, to the detriment and growth of our own artistes, who are arguably more talented than these Nigerians.

Here, I present some young incredibly talented Ghanaian artistes who are hustling their way through to the top and need our support.

If we grant them a quarter of the succour we give these Nigerians, we can create our own superstars.

King Promise

King Promise shook us with his voice on the Vision DJ hit song, Double Trouble, a track on which he excelled, not intimidated by that Sarkodie feature. To show that his delivery was no fluke, he unleashed his hit single, Oh Yeah which is a testament that, King Promise is the future!

Kidi

Clearly, he had something to win the Season 4 of the popular reality show, MTN Hitmaker, and that something, under the tutelage of famed producer, Richie and his Lynx squadron has been parlayed into hit songs such as Say You Love Me, Awurama and the current banging single, Odo.

Kuami Eugene

Another Lynx recording artiste and alumnus of the MTN Hitmaker reality show, Eugene is becoming too ‘hot’ to handle. Songwriting ability, splendid stagecraft, banging hits and a plethora of high profile features are making him the go-to guy in these early stages of his career.

His new single, Angela is indisputably characterised by class, quality and finesse.

Kurl Songx

This guy’s voice is grand and with the guidance of industry stalwarts, Kaywa and Franklin Agyekum, he already has two hit songs in the bag, with more coming.

The Sarkodie-assisted Jennifer Lomotey and Whistle are manifestation of what a gem we have on our hands.

The MTN Hitmaker Season 5 winner has drawn comparison to award-winning singer, Castro, in terms of looks, and he is on his way to greater achievements.

Deon Boakye

Deon has not only got the voice, he has the looks too – two essential elements to propel any product in music. Unfortunately, regardless of all the good songs released, he’s arguably the most-slept-on talented young artiste in the industry.

He is out with a new single, You Do All!

eShun

Forget the fact that this sultry songstress has virtually been on every music reality show in Ghana and West Africa.

eShun has grown and commands such impressive vocal ability. And as a critical add-on to her artistry, she has quality stagecraft and her prowess with live band performances is quite remarkable.

Luigi Maclean

Can anything good come from Nazareth? Surely, there is plenty from Nazareth and Luigi Maclean is one of them. This young chap’s introduction by Joe Mettle on the single, Bo N)) Ni was divine.

That stellar performance got all of us searching on Luigi and ‘Christ me’, this guy is a blessing. He is, without a shred of doubt, the future of Ghanaian contemporary Gospel music.