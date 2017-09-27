European scouts target Ghana WAFU players Twum, Razak and Cobbina

Ghana thumped Nigeria to a 4-1 win at the Cape Coast stadium to retain the WAFU title <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506475834_961_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Three top performers of Ghana’s WAFU Cup winning team have been targeted by European scouts following their superb performances in the run-in to the title, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

These players are Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum and Hearts of Oak duo Winful Cobbinah and Patrick Razak.

The trio were three of Ghana’s outstanding players at the competition.

Information reaching Ghana’s leading football indicate that, Twum who was adjudged the overall best player of the tournament after leading the team to successfully defend the cup has been earmarked by the scouts after his dominant display in the all the five fame he played.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak talisman Winful Cobbinah proved to be a gem for the title winning team. He also picked up the man of the match after powering the Stars to the semi-finals with his solo strike against Mali.

Patrick Razak is one player who didn’t start a single match but was always a game changer anytime he was given a chance. The diminutive attacker’s breathtaking display in the final against Nigeria, where he created three goals as a substitute caught the eye of the scouts.

