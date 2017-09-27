English is not compulsory for footballers – Jerome Otchere defends Stephen Sarfo

Stephen Sarfo was named Man of the Match in their 4-1 walloping of sworn rivals Nigeria <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506506421_273_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Editor of Kotoko express, Jerome Otchere has jumped to the defense of Berekum Chelsea’s striker, Stephen Sarfo after he was ridiculed for his poor command of the English language.

Social media was set ablaze when the prolific attacker who was the top scorer of the just ended FOX WAFU Cup of Nations in an interview exposed his poor command of the Queen’s language.

But Mr Otchere said English is not mandatory for football players hence the top scorer should be spared the rod.

“It is not compulsory for our footballers to express themselves in English. I think they should speak in languages they are comfortable with so the journalists can interpret and explain to their audience later…” he said.

He continues that, “some of the questions to me were even irrelevant. People at international conferences do not speak only English. This is no issue; Sarfo is a very good player. Let’s just let him go, he speaks well…”Jerome noted.

Stephen Sarfo snatched the golden boot after netting four out of Ghana’s ten goals at the just ended FOX WAFU Cup of nations.

