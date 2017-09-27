ECG workers declare nationwide strike

play videoThe workers are demanding severance packages from government. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506523760_9_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Members of the Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) are embarking on a nationwide demonstration at all premises of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) across the country to demand severance packages as part of ECG’s concession agreement.

This follows yesterday, September 26, 2017, picketing at the premises of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) by the Accra Chapter of PUWU to register their concerns with the compensation packages.

The workers say they are disappointed that government has not considered the payment of severance packages to the staff of the company under the on-going privatization arrangement.

The PUWU believes that the compensation package is necessary as the standard of living of some of the workers will be affected by the takeover, thus the need to draw government’s attention to the issue.

The Union has also threatened court action if their concerns are not addressed by government.

