Dennis Appiah in line to feature for Anderlecht in UCL

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is expected to retain his position in the Anderlecht team ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic in Brussels tonight.

Coach Nicolas Frutos will maintain the French-born defender at right-back ahead of the visit of the Scottish giants at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

If Frutos opts for the 4-2-3-1 formation often preferred by Weiler, he is likely to select Matz Sels in goal, after the on-loan Newcastle United ‘keeper was rested against Waasland-Beveren, with a four-man defence of Dennis Appiah at right back, Uroš Spaji? and veteran Olivier Deschacht in central defence, with Ivan Obradovi? in the left full back role.

However, if Frutos does go with the 4-2-3-1 formation, his likely picks in attacking midfield will be Onyekuru, Hanni and Stanciu, with Harbaoui as the lone striker assuming Teodorczyk doesn’t make it.

That would give the Belgians a fairly strong bench along the lines of sub ‘keeper Frank Boeckx, defenders Josué Sá and Emmanuel Sowah Adjei, midfielders Chipciu, Bruno and Pieter Gerkens, and Beric.

The Belgian giants have been struggling on the domestic front this season.

They lost their last Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, losing 3-0 to the Bavarians