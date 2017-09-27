Daniel Opare makes Black Stars return

Daniel Opare, Augsburg and Ghana left back defender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506510026_274_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Augsburg and Ghana versatile wing back Daniel Opare is set to make a return to the Black Stars after a three year absence from the national team.

The 26 year old’s inclusion has coincided with his return to regular action at club level where he has put in eye catching performances in four outings out of six for the season.

His involvement in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for Ghana’s next world cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda can be seen as a move to strengthen the right back position.

Ghana was exposed in the first leg of the Russia 2018 qualifiers in Kumasi against Congo Brazzaville after Turkish based centre back Attamah-Larweh was used as a makeshift right back with regular Harrison Afful out with illness.

The former Real Madrid Castilla product can also play as a left wing back which offers the coach a wide array of options and tactical flexibility.

Opare last played for Ghana during the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

