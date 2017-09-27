Chris Attoh speaks on his divorce

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

play videoChris Attoh and Bola Ray on StarrChat <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506552185_84_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chris Attoh has revealed on StarrChat that he is coping after his marriage failed. The actor told Bola Ray that he is coping well. He said he was grateful to family and friends who have been there for his since the divorce.

Chris who was rather evasive on the question of his divorce said as much as he was grateful for the concern shown to him, he preferred to respect the privacy of his family and hoped that his fans and loved ones also do same. He however gave an advice to couples especially women to trust the ‘captain’ of the ship if they want peace in the home. He reiterated the importance for women to be respectful, submissive and forgiving to the men they marry.

He debunked rumours that he cheated on his wife and said he didn’t find a reason to cheat whiles he was married but because he didn’t want to go into what happened in his marriage he preferred to end it there. He said that even though he and Damilola were divorced, they were still friends and co-parenting their son and indicated that one thing that he promised himself was to mould his son to become a positive influence in society when he grew up.

Chris talked about his ambassadorial role with iflix, an online movie platform which was signed for over a $100,000 and encouraged producers to invest in good movies since that is the only way the propel the movie industry to higher heights.

When Bola Ray asked what his impressions were about Kumawood, Chris said Kumawood was a very creative world of film makers who have made the possible out of the impossible.

He expressed his love for the industry and advised that both industries should be able to merge even though they (Kumawood) have their own audience.