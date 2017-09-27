Chris Attoh speaks about divorce

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Actor Chris Attoh will this evening speak to Bola Ray on the interactive radio show StarrChat.

Chris who has recently been in the news over his divorce with Nigerian actress Damilola Adebitey is expected to speak on events that led to the divorce and life after the divorce.

It would be recalled that rumours went wild about Chris and Dami’s marriage when Dami refused to respond to an anniversary message Chris posted on Instagram.

Chris came out to deny the rumours and gave the impression that all is well with his marriage. But in a recent interview, Chris confirmed the rumour and said that even though they were divorced, they were still friends and co-parenting their son.