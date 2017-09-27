Champions League Group stages: Wrap of round 2

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

play videoChelsea defeated Atletico 2-1 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506549635_577_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were the big winners during Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League action.

Atlético Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

The first ever Champions League game at the Wanda Metropolitano saw Michy Batshuayi steal the game for Chelsea by scoring with literally the last kick of the game.

Atlético took the lead through an Antoine Griezmann penalty before Álvaro Morata equalised and Batshuayi came on as a substitute to grab the winner.

CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United

Manchester United claimed a convincing 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in their second Champions League game.

Manchester United went into the break 3-0 up at the VEB Arena courtesy of two goals from Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty. After the break, Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it 4-0 before Konstantin Kuchaev grabbed a late consolation goal.

Juventus 2-0 Olympiakos

The Allianz Stadium saw Juventus see off Olympiakos 2-0 thanks to two late goals.

Gonzalo Higuaín scored the opener in the 69th minute before Mario Mandžuki? sealed the game in the 80th.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern Munich

PSG thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in a thrilling game at Parc des Princes. Dani Alves opened the scoring in the second minute before Edinson Cavani doubled the hosts’ lead in the 31st.

Neymar compounded Bayern’s woes in the 63rd minute, scoring a goal of his own to seal the rout.

Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Barcelona

A Sebastián Coates own goal gifted Barcelona an away victory over Sporting Lisbon.

The sides went into half-time deadlocked at 0-0 at Estádio José Alvalade before the Uruguayan put the ball in his own net in the 49th minute.

Other results:

Qarabag FK 1-2 AS Roma

Basel 5-0 Benfica

Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic