Cape Coast Stadium hosts U-20 Female World Cup qualifier

The Cape Coast stadium will host the return leg of the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

The qualifier was initially set for Accra on October 1 but was moved to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black princesses, a fortnight ago thrashed the North African side 5-0 away and would welcome them to Ghana to honour the second leg as part of preparations for the women’s World Cup to be hosted by France in 2018.

Following a successful hosting of the FOX WAFU Cup of the Nation’s 2017 at the Central Regional venue, organizers deem it fit to take the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifier back to the patronized venue.

The Princesses are in a good position to reach the second qualifying round against either Ethiopia or Kenya.

Fans will pay GH¢10 and GH¢5 for the VIP and popular stand respectively.

