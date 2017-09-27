Black Stars ‘B’ present WAFU Nations Cup to UniBank

The Black Stars ‘B’ won the championship after thrashing the Eagles Nigeria 4-1 in the finals <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506546026_794_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s WAFU winning Black Stars ‘B’ contingent paid a courtesy call to the head office of Unibank to present the trophy they won on Sunday to the official sponsors of the national team.

In a short ceremony at the World Trade Center on Wednesday, the Executive Director in charge of IT at uniBank, Owusu Ansah-Awere congratulated the team for their splendid display in raising the image of the nation.

“You have done so well and demand commendation. Sixteen teams competed and you emerged as tops and we are proud of you. On behalf of management we want to acknowledge your good work. Due to persistent pressure after games we shall be meeting the Ghana FA to announce a token for your feat,” Ansah-Awere told the press.

Captain of the team, Isaac Twum, who won the golden ball award on behalf of his team mates thanked unibank for their gesture.

