Bagbin is dreaming; presidency not a joke – NDC Organiser

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, is urging the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to concentrate on his parliamentary work since that is the arena he has been ordained by God to serve the people of Ghana.

Bagbin has publicly announced his intention to contest the flag bearer position of the NDC when the party opens nominations with the aim of becoming the President of the land in 2020.

Bigwigs within the umbrella family such as George Spio-Gabrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale and a host of others have all declared their intention to contest the position.

With the names that have emerged so far, the Nadowli/Kaleo legislature believes that he stands tall among them and is the best bet for the party for the 2020 general elections.

But Nukpenu thinks otherwise.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Si Me So on Kasapa 1012.5 FM, Monday, Anthony Nukpenu noted that Bagbin’s 24-year non-comparable track record as a legislator clearly demonstrates that he has been ordained by God to serve his people in that capacity and therefore, stepping up to contest the flagbearership position of the NDC is farfetched.

“The presidency is not a joke. It is ordained by God and so if God does not give it to you, you will fight and fight for it but you will never get it. If God does not bless you with it, you can never win it. You can dream of becoming a president but if God does not give it to you that dream will never become a reality. The presidency is not about the degrees you attained in school or your money. If God says no, you can never become a president of the land,” he noted.

He added “Bagbin is not a novice in Ghanaian politics, he is well experienced. There are some people who by virtue of their position that are what God has blessed them with. Bagbin can become a president but that is a dream. When I listen to the wind blowing from North, South, East and West, I see that it is not blowing the direction of Bagbin. I can’t see Bagbin becoming a president. However, if you mention his name in legislative governance, he is a star but for the Executive governance, he is not.”

According to Nukpenu, instead of Bagbin to pursue his presidential ambition, he should rather channel all the resources under his disposal to re-strengthen the foundation of the umbrella family, believing that “when the foundation is strong, no matter who becomes our flag bearer will win the presidency for us.”

“If we don’t strengthen the foundation of our party, we should forget election 2020,” he added.