Atinga replaces John Boye for Black Stars World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

2017-09-27

After his scintillating performance in the just ended WAFU tourney, Hearts of Oak and Black Stars B defender Vincent Atingah is expected to feature for Ghana against the Cranes of Uganda in the penultimate world cup qualifier in Kampala in a fortnight.

Coach Kwasi Appiah released a 29-man list on Tuesday afternoon naming the towering defender alongside two other players (Isaac Twum – Inter Allies & Joseph Addo – Aduana Stars ) from the Ghana premier league.

Atinga was very instrumental in landing the nation’s first major silverware on the African continent in 33 years as Maxwell Konadu’s lads humiliated Nigeria by a 4 – 1 margin to win the 2017 WAFU Cup at the Cape Coast stadium.

With Turkey based John Boye out of the squad, Vincent is favourite to hold the defense with Columbus Crew stalwart Jonathan Mensah in Kampala.

Below is the full list released by Kwasi Appiah:

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)