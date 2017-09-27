Appiah Staduim’s arrest: Ghana now autocratic state – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Ghanaian music artiste, MzBel has faulted the government for the manner in which alleged NDC sympathizer, Appiah Stadium was treated by the police.

According to her, Delta Force, a group believed to be affiliated with the ruling NPP were left off the hook when they stormed a Circuit Court in Kumasi and freed suspects who were being tried.

The Attorney-General’s department dropped the charges against them, with the explanation that the evidence available wasn’t enough to secure a prosecution.

She, therefore, wondered why Appiah Stadium was hauled to Accra and detained by the police.

In her opinion, Ghana is gradually becoming an autocratic state.