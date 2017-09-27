Appiah Staduim’s arrest: Ghana now autocratic state – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017
2017-09-27
Ghanaian music artiste, MzBel has faulted the government for the manner in which alleged NDC sympathizer, Appiah Stadium was treated by the police.
According to her, Delta Force, a group believed to be affiliated with the ruling NPP were left off the hook when they stormed a Circuit Court in Kumasi and freed suspects who were being tried.
The Attorney-General’s department dropped the charges against them, with the explanation that the evidence available wasn’t enough to secure a prosecution.
She, therefore, wondered why Appiah Stadium was hauled to Accra and detained by the police.
In her opinion, Ghana is gradually becoming an autocratic state.