Appiah Stadium arrest: Hamid’s statement unnecessary – Baba Jamal

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Baba Jamal has described as unnecessary a statement by the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid describing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium as a propaganda tool by the party.

According to him, inasmuch as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is “not interested” in the case of Appiah Stadium who averred he is a “drug addict”, Mr Hamid going ahead to describe Appiah Stadium as a propaganda tool is in bad taste.

“Mustapha Hamid is disgracing Nana Addo. How can you issue a statement and describe Appiah Stadium as a propaganda tool. I think it was unnecessary. If the President is not interested in the case, it is good news but going ahead and playing politics with it was useless” he said on Kasapa FM.

Appiah Stadium who was arrested for allegedly insulting President Nana Akufo-Addo has been released on bail.

He was granted bail on Tuesday night after being transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

It is understood that, a team of high profile NDC members led by Baba Jamal, who is a lawyer, secured his release.

Appiah Stadium, a very vocal NDC serial caller in the New Patriotic party (NPP) stronghold of Ashanti, was arrested Tuesday morning by the police in Kumasi for allegedly describing President Akufo-Addo as a drug addict.

However Baba Jamal who lauded the President for stating that he is not interested in pursuing the matter said the minister must realize that the campaign season is over and Ghana is in their control now.

With that, he indicated that any statement issued should be on behalf of Ghanaians and it should unite rather than divide Ghanaians based on party lines.

“Mustapha talks as though they are campaigning. Meanwhile, you are in power and we expect that as a minister you speak in the interest of Ghanaians and not for political points” he stated.