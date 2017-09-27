Abass Mohammed earns first Ghana call-up to face Uganda

The left back has been impressive in the USL where he has made 19 appearances <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506472233_219_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Harrisburg City Islanders defender Abass Mohammed has been handed a surprise Ghana call-up ahead of their penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Mohammed was scouted in July when coach Kwesi Appiah was in the States after the two international friendlies against Mexico and USA.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Inter Allies, could serve as a back-up for Portimonense’s Lumor Agbeyenu.

His inclusion in the provisional 26-man squad will be a huge boost for the youngster.

