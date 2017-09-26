Yaa Yaa to perform at Goethe-Abansuro

Music of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-26

Ghanaian singer, Yaa Yaa

Yaa Yaa, a young multi-instrumentalist and singer, will on Wednesday, October 4 perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of a monthly series dubbed ‘Goethe Abansuro’.

Designed for solo and duet acoustic sessions in a tranquil and comfortable environment, it equally ensures one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artistes and the audience.

Yaa Yaa has delighted cheering audiences in Accra and other parts of the country with magnetic performances while acting in a number of stage plays.

A guitarist, xylophonist and pianist, she has featured in performances by top Ghanaian stars, including Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame. Indeed, her debut single ‘Am I’ which featured Sarkodie received rave reviews, as well as her second which is titled ‘Incredible’.

‘Kae’, her third release, won several nominations both at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and 4syte Video Awards. Soon after, she took the nation by storm with a mind blowing rendition of her R2Bees award-winning song ‘Walahi’.

Another single ‘Dumb Drum’ which was released in 2015 equally picked three nominations at the 2016 edition of the VGMA. Currently working on a new album, Yaa Yaa has just returned from a performance tour of Austria. The programme is being sponsored by the Goethe-Institut.