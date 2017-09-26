West Ham fans want Andre Ayew sold amid Inter Milan interest

Andre Ayew was struck with a career-threatening injury on his debut for the Hammers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506432621_846_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

West Ham United fans has urged the club to sell Andre Ayew amid huge reported interest from Inter Milan.

Ayew, 27, is back on the radar of the Italian giants after failing to rekindle the fire that made him a premium player in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international was struck with a career-threatening injury on his debut for the Hammers which appears to have affected his form.

Inter are reported to be plotting a sensational move for the former Marseille man in January.

And some West Ham fans are pushing for the club’s top hierarchy to allow him leave in the winter.

