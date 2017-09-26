Tamale is ready to host MTN FA Cup final – Kofi Poku

The capital of the northern region is ready to host the finals of the FA Cup Competition. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506420024_956_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Kofi Poku believes the capital of the northern region is ready to host the finals of the FA Cup Competition.

His comments come after leading other members of the committee on a three-day inspection tour in the city ahead of the finals set for October 29, 2017.

“We are impressed with the facilities here, the pitch too is in an excellent shape, Kofi Poku revealed in an exclusive interview with footballmadeinghana.com .

“This trip has been very successful because although authorities here knew about the finals, we have now seen that they are committed to the project.

“Everyone we went to expressed so much joy about the event and the responses were very positive.

“Immediately after the semi – finals we hope to be back here in Tamale to continue with the work that we have started. The journey has been worthwhile, Mr Poku remmarked after the inspection.

The semifinals of the FA Cup comes off on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium where Heart of Oak face Wa All Stars while Kumasi Asante Kotoko take on Medeama SC in a repeat of the 2015 finals. Sunday’s double header has been themed “Super Sunday”.

قالب وردپرس

Comments