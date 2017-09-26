Rangers interested in Hearts winger Patrick Razak

Patrick Razak taking an advice from Coach Frank Nuttal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506427227_950_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers are interested in Accra Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak after watching his exploits on Sunday for Ghana in the finals of the 2017 WAFU Tournament.

The pacy wide man came into the game late in the second half and won two penalties for the Black Stars B whilst he also set up Winful Cobbina for the fourth as Ghana routed the Nigeria by four goals to one.

The output of Razak is said to have caught the eyes of the scout of Enugu Rangers who has recommended him to coach Imama Amapakabo for a possible signing.

“I was very impressed with the output of Razak, we have been looking for this kind of player to feature for Enugu Rangers for a long time,” the scout who pleaded anonymity told footballmadeinghana.com

“Even if Razak is worth $1million, our club chairman will buy him because you can see his huge potential. They all watched the game and saw what he did,”

Razak has been on fire this season for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League as they sit third on the league log.

