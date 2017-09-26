President Nana Akufo-Addo gives Black Stars B $100K for winning WAFU Cup

Black Star B squad jubilating after being crowned champions of the 2017 WAFU Tournament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506441618_109_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rewarded the Black Stars B team with $100,000 after the team claimed the 2017 WAFU Tournament.

The first gentleman of the land made the donation when the team visited him at the Flag Staff House on Tuesday afternoon to present the giant trophy to him.

Ghana won the trophy in style after thrashing Nigeria 4-1 in the final game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Sunday.

A brace from Stephen Sarfo, a spot kick from Vincent Atingah and late strike by Winful Cobbinah was enough for the Black Stars to win the trophy.

