President Akufo-Addo rewards Black Stars B US$ 100,000 for WAFU Cup success

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rewarded the Black Stars B with a cash prize of US$ 100,000 for winning the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.
His Excellency announced the reward package after the team paid him a visit at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Tuesday.
The Black Stars B thumped rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday to remain the title they won four years ago in Kumasi.
The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations had all 16-member countries of the sub-regional football governing body participate.