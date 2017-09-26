President Akufo-Addo congratulates German Chancellor Angela Merkel

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: presidency.gov.gh

2017-09-25

Akufo-Addo congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory in a statement.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory in the just ended German elections.

Below is the full statement:

The Ghanaian people and I extend warm congratulations to Mrs Angela Merkel on her re-election, for a fourth term in office, as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the elections of Sunday, 24th September, 2017.

We congratulate also her Christian democratic political alliance (the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU)) for maintaining control over the German Parliament, the Bundestag.

It is my sincere hope that Chancellor Merkel will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the German people. It is also my overriding hope that the already strong Ghanaian-German relations will grow from strength to strength, on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.

Warm congratulations once again to Chancellor Merkel, and to the people of Germany. Best wishes for her and the country’s continued success.

……signed……

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana