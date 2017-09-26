PHOTO: Appiah Stadium freed – AdomOnline.com

Popular NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been released on bail, Adomonline.com can confirm.

Former Akwatia Member of Parliament (MP), Baba Jamal secured a bail for the vociferous serial caller.

The serial caller was arrested by police in Kumasi this morning.

According to sources, the NDC serial caller was arrested for allegedly tagging President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’.

He was subsequently transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra where he was kept until his release.

Several persons, aligned both to the NDC and the NPP had called for his release.

And Adomonline.com can confirm that he was released on bail this evening.