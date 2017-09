A rather awful video which has since gone viral on social media shows P-Square‘s Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye nearly coming to blows at their lawyer’s office after verbally attacking themselves.

Just when we thought all was well between the brothers; following the shout out they gave their elder brother, Jude who welcomed a baby girl few days ago, the viral video captures them almost fighting as the Lawyer tried settling the issue between the brothers.

قالب وردپرس

Comments