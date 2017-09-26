One corner is backed by juju spirit – Rev. Selly

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: gospelcrusader.com

2017-09-26

The president of the Chayil Women movement and Rev. Minister of the WordAflame family chapel, Rev. Mrs Jennifer Selly has revealed that, the song artists Patapaa the composer of the “one corner” consulted Juju man for his song.

Rev. Jennifer Selly was speaking at the victorious Women Conference at the Wordlife church in Ashaiman on Sunday, 24 September 2017.

During her preaching, she disclosed to the congregation that, she was watching news on TV3 when she heard the popular new song with the dance reigning in the country as “one corner”.

Suddenly, she felt in her spirit that, the song is not a good song because it is being backed by an evil spirit.

“I am not a TV person but love news and this thing came during the TV3 news item that, there’s a new dance call “one corner.”

“It is demonic from the pit of hell. Immediately I looked into my husband’s face and told him, this man went to take juju to do this. The spirit that gave him the fame is the spirit that motivate the people to behave abnormally. Let us be filled with the spirit of God.” She urged the congregants.

According to her, , the composer consulted a juju man before releasing the song. It is that spirit which possess the people to do that uncultured dance the moment they hear the song being played.

In addition, she said anyone who do that dance to the song is actually worshipping the spirit behind the song and your soul is sold out to the devil.

Finally, her advice was that, as Christians, we should not follow the worldly songs and that, as more as we play, sing and dance to them, we are rather gathering souls into their kingdom of the spirit they consult.