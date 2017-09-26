Official: Ghana coach Appiah names 26-man squad for Uganda clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: www.ghanafa.org

2017-09-26

The Ayew brothers have been dropped from the Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506468635_49_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 26-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

The senior national team will travel to face the Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium next month in the penultimate qualifier.

Coach Appiah’s 26-man list includes debutantes Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed, Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys, Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga and Inter Allies ace Isaac Twum.

Germany-based defender Daniel Opare returns to the side for the first time since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil following good showing for Augsburg.

Captain Asamoah Gyan and other top players like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah have all been named in the squad.

The three goalkeepers who were called for last month’s World Cup qualifier have all been retained.

The squad will be whittled down to 23 players as the team will start its preparations for the match to be played away from home.

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)