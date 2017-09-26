NPC congratulates President on NSA appointment

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, has congratulated its President, Cornelius Adja Cofie, on his appointment as a member of the National Sports Authority (NSA) governing board.

He was sworn in together with 14 other members today by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah at the Ministry’s conference room.

The NPC said “we believe that his appointment will bring to fore the issues affecting Para sports and it athletes in the country.”

“Parasports is bedeviled with so many challenges, including accessibility to sports facilities, funding, equipment, welfare as well as competitions, both local and international.

“We therefore deem your appointment as an opportunity and strategic with your enormous experience as the President of the NPC and continue to work for persons with disability.”

The NPC thanked the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Asiamah for offering Para sports/disability a place on the NSA board.