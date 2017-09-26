‘Not again will I fight for Mahama, NDC’ – Appiah Stadium

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

A controversial member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has disclosed that he will no longer defend former President Mahama as he used to be in the past.

According to him, he has now realized his past mistakes and will not continue sacrificing his life and reputation for ex-President Mahama’s political ambition.

The infamous NDC ‘Serial Caller’ who became well known for his incessant attacks on top members of the NPP on radio says his conduct over the years has created bad image and name for himself and that of his family.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, the NDC loyalist denied playing any role in the last week’s demonstration that hit President Akufo-Addo while attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

The NDC man who claimed to have turned over a new leaf apologized to Ghanaians to forgive him of all his offensive comments on radio over the years.

Appiah Stadium also called on President Akufo-Addo to spare him his ‘sins’ and his numerous vilification against him all in the name of politics. “I’ve learnt my lessons, whoever I’ve offended in politics should forgive me.

Even when he was President, I was not given any appointment so why should I continue fighting for his second term bid,” he said.

The Kumasi-based Mahama loyalist disclosed that he is currently afraid of being killed due to the numerous enemies he has created for himself through politics. He added that he will no longer allow himself to be used and dumped by top leaders of the NDC for their political gains.

“I know what I’ve gone through, what I’ve experienced is enough and I don’t want any more of it. I’m sure even if John Mahama comes to power he’ll not share with me whatever he makes even if I were his brother,” Appiah Stadium said.