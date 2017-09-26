New NSA board charged to meet needs of sports sector

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has charged the newly constituted Governing Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to “respond quickly and creatively to the needs of the sports sector.

The Minister said in his address at the swearing in of the 15 member governing Board of the NSA on Tuesday.

Mr Asiamah said he was convinced he had “a committed team that will help push the Government’s agenda in this sector; a team that will work assiduously to protect the state’s investment in the public infrastructure in sports.”

The Chairman of the Board and Kwadwo Baah Agyemang led his team to thank the President and the Minister for the confidence reposed in them. He said they were aware of the challenges at the NSA and that they are ready to “put up a comprehensive plan” to develop sports in the country.

Members of the 15-meber board are Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (Chairman), Mr Robert Mensah (Director General NSA), Mr Eric Nkansah Dwamena (Director of National Sports College), Yaw E. Kutor (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Mr. Samuel D. Arkhurst (Ministry of Finance , Bernard Ayensu (Ministry of Education) and Prof. Mohammed Salifu (Tertiary Institutions rep).

Other members are DCFO Samuel Offei Adade (Security Services Sports Association rep), Bishop Cornelius Adja Cofie (National Paralympic Committee rep), Ben Nunoo Mensah (Ghana Olympic Committee rep). Mr Seth Panwum, Dr E Owusu Ansah (Sports minister’s nominee), Mrs Beatrice Dwumfuor Williams, Nana Yaw Sarkodie Aboagye and Mr Richard Abusuayedom Quarshie (Sports Development expert).