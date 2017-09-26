NDPC members resign en bloc

Members of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) led by their Chairman, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, have tendered in their collective resignation to President Akufo-Addo after presenting a document label Black Star Rising ( Long Term National Development Plan of Ghana, 2018 – 2057) to him at the Flagstaff House Tuesday.

Announcing their decision during a meeting with the President at the Flagstaff House, chairman of the commission Professor Botchwey said the move is to allow the President the space to give a new direction to the Commission.

The President welcomed the decision of the Professor Botchwey-led Commission and stated that their collective resignation brings to mind the principle of “new King new law”.

The President also congratulated the Commission, which was inducted into office by former President John Mahama, and pledged that their work will be reviewed and adopted for the sake of National Development.

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) was established under Articles 86 and 87 of the 1992 Constitution as part of the Executive. The National Development Planning Commission Act, 1994, (Act 479) and the National Development Planning (System) Act, 1994, (Act 480), provide the core legal framework for the establishment of the Commission and the performance of its functions. (Other laws of relevance to the Commission’s work are: the Local Government Act (Act 462) 1993; Local Government Service Act (Act 656) 2003; Petroleum Revenue Management Act (Act 815) 2011; Civil Service Act (PNDC Law 327) 1993; and Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund Act, (Act 877), 2014). – Wilberforce Asare