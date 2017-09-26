NDC youth demand release of Appiah Stadium

The Ashanti Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress is demanding for the immediate release of NDC activist and serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium.

According to them, his arrest has no basis in law and we find it as an attempt to suppress free speech.

In a release signed by the Ashanti regional youth Organizer of the party, Mr.Yaw Brogya Genfi, he noted that, the release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable as such they give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or they take every means possible to do so.

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

YOUTH WING

ASHANTI REGION

September 26, 2017

For Immediate Release

FREE APPIAH STADIUM NOW!!!

We demand the immediate release of Appiah Stadium from police custody now in the interest of the stability of the State.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer has confirmed the arrest of Appiah Stadium without a cause.

According to the Police, they were directed from “ABOVE” to arrest Appiah and send him to Accra.

His arrest has no basis in law and we find it as an attempt to suppress FREE SPEECH.

We have witnessed criminal attacks on the Courts and Security Appointees in Ashanti Region where the Security of the State allows these miscreants to walk freely from Justice.

We have witnessed lawlessness to the hilt in the Ashanti Region exposing the weakness of our Security Agencies in the face of political power.

If President Akufo-Addo wants to re-criminalize FREE SPEECH, he can sponsor a legislation on it to Parliament – until that is done, we will not allow any citizen to suffer for Speaking his mind in this country.

The NDC YOUTH in Ashanti Region demands the release of Appiah Stadium Now.

9. The release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable as such we give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or we take every means possible to get Appiah out!

Thank you.

Signed

Yaw Brogya Genfi

(ASHANTI REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER)