Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng hails club’s fans

Enoch KwartengDefender Enoch Kwarteng in an aerial duel

Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng has hailed the club’s supporters following their 2-1 win at Strasbourg over the weekend.

The 25-year-old played his first Lique 1 match for the side as they coasted to victory.

And the former France youth defender has heaped praise on the club’s travelling fans.

It’s good to start with such a victory. Especially outdoors. It’s a nice move because when the fans of Strasbourg grow, there is strong pressure. Luckily our supporters were there too and it helped us. I want to thank them.” he said

