Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng hails club’s fans

Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng has hailed the club’s supporters following their 2-1 win at Strasbourg over the weekend.
The 25-year-old played his first Lique 1 match for the side as they coasted to victory.
And the former France youth defender has heaped praise on the club’s travelling fans.
It’s good to start with such a victory. Especially outdoors. It’s a nice move because when the fans of Strasbourg grow, there is strong pressure. Luckily our supporters were there too and it helped us. I want to thank them.” he said