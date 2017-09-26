Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng hails club’s fans

Defender Enoch Kwarteng in an aerial duel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506396628_311_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nantes defender Enoch Kwarteng has hailed the club’s supporters following their 2-1 win at Strasbourg over the weekend.

The 25-year-old played his first Lique 1 match for the side as they coasted to victory.

And the former France youth defender has heaped praise on the club’s travelling fans.

It’s good to start with such a victory. Especially outdoors. It’s a nice move because when the fans of Strasbourg grow, there is strong pressure. Luckily our supporters were there too and it helped us. I want to thank them.” he said

