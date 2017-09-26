NanaYaa leads Native Tongue Soul Festival on September 29

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Ghana’s vocal gem NanaYaa leads the first ever Native Tongue Soul Festival on the 29th September, 2017 at the Badu Lounge.

This will be the second time the ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’ hit maker will mount the Badu Lounge stage.

The Native Tongue Soul Festival marks the grand opening of the only lounge designed to push music performance in the capital – Badu Lounge.

The festival also aims to promote live band and alternative music in the industry.

The singer who is preparing to release the video for the chart climbing song ‘don’t Leave Me alone featuring MzVee noted that it is always a pleasure to get intimate with fans.

“Getting closer to the fans is one thing I love to do and with such venues, I get the opportunity to vibe with my fans,” she mentioned.

“Native Tongue Soul Festival will be very different, the songs I will perform will definitely get my fans dancing and most importantly having a good time” she added.

In NanaYaa’s ending words, the singer concluded by saying that for all the fans who have not seen her perform the new jam – Don’t Leave Me Alone’ with the band, they should not miss this event because there could be a surprise on the night.

The Native Tongue Soul festival – the grand opening of Badu Lounge is free and gate opens at 8PM sharp, let’s meet there.