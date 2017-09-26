NADMO to demolish structures at swampy areas in Ashanti Region

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Ashanti region, has hinted of a massive demolishing exercise in all swampy areas in the region to save lives and property.

Ashanti regional Coordinator for NADMo, Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyire made this revelation on Otec FM after floods destroyed properties worth billions of cedis and rendered about 300 people homeless at Kronum in the Kumasi metropolis following yesterday’s heavy downpour.

A landlord from the area who was a former transport commissioner for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Islam Alhassan earlier told Otec FM’s Kwaku Anane Jr. that the situation was worse and needs the intervention of the National Disaster Management Organization.

“I was not affected by the floods so I will shelter some of the victims in my apartment as we wait on NADMO to find a lasting solution to the problem,” he said.

However research indicates the flooding was caused by choked gutters in the area. Regional NADMO Coordinator, Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyire has however vowed to forestall another disaster with a massive demolition exercise at flood prone areas in the region.

He advised that houses and other legal structures should be erected about 20 to 50metres away from water bodies to minimize the effects of flooding. “I will not hide it from you, surely, no matter what will happen there should be a demolition exercise because when there is a disaster, innocent tenants suffer and landlords are nowhere to be found so landlords should be alert that the demolition will take place,” he warned. “I think we have to protect our water bodies,” he added.

Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire bemoaned the poor performance of some city and sub-metro Engineers, pointing out that “after the demolishing, city and sub-Metro Engineers who did not perform their duties will be held responsible, I will personally write to the various Assemblies to take them on.”

“We won’t allow disaster like what happened at Asokore Mampong to repeat itself. People have blocked water ways with illegal structures. What kind of nonsense is that?!” he fumed.

He therefore urged the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi to order Assembly Members to enforce by-laws.

According to him, houses with more than 15 people, henceforth, will have to show their disaster plan to NADMO for clearance. Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyire also disclosed that they have sent a document to Parliament for the passage of a Legislative Instrument (LI) which will extend the powers of NADMO to embark on demolishing exercises.

He explained that though NADMO has the power to demolish, they are limited by law but the passage of the LI would grant them full power to operate.

He disclosed that places which are likely to be affected by the proposed demolishing exercise are Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Kwanwoma and Obuasi where some projects have been suspended by the organization.