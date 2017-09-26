Maxwell Konadu wants Ghana to host 2018 CHAN

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu, says he will be happy if government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should present a bid to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after Kenya was stripped of the hosting right.

Africa’s football governing body, CAF, after a meeting held in Accra last Saturday, decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country.

This development has necessitated the need for a new host and information gathered by Ghanacrusader.com indicates that government is planning to bid for the tournament in the next coming days.

According to the highly experienced coach, they were very disappointed not qualify for the CHAN but will gladly be delighted if government submits a bid to host the tournament.

“We were disappointed for failing to qualify this team to the main CHAN, but that is football you can get what you want in life and you have to understand.

“The most important thing trying to put this boys together for them to play at this highest level and is one achievement am proud of.

“We know that the tournament has been taken away from Kenya, it’s beyond me to decide, but if government and GFA find it in their wisdom to host the tournament, why not.., we will receive it with both hands,” Maxwell said.

