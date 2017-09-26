Massive demonstration hits VVIP Transport Services

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

About 200 members of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange Phone Dealers and Shoe Sellers Associations and others on Monday demonstrated against WB Impex, Managers of VVIP Transport Service for making arrangements to eject them.

“Robert Tang, CEO of WB Impex has made moves to get the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to eject us from the land which shares common boundaries with the VVIP terminal, claiming he owns the place as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the assembly,” the leaders of the traders, Jackson Amponsah and Daniel Osei told the media.

As early as 7am, the traders assembled at the Circle interchange, popularly referred to as “Dubai.”

Clad in red arm bands, they shouted ‘Ghana must stay, China must go’ to express their displeasure.

They claimed Mr Tang took the matter to court last year but his suit was dismissed for lack of merit.

“We are surprised that he cannot remain within his area but wants to lay claim to the area allocated to us by the AMA.

They called on the AMA to bring Mr Robert Tang and his group to order, saying any group of persons trying to push this dirty deal in the name of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) should accordingly advise themselves.

“Why will a foreigner claim that he owns a parcel of land belonging to government and make moves to champion a cause that will jeopardize the future of our children and us as home-makers,” they declared.

The Head of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the AMA at Circle, Moses Abor gave assurance that efforts will be made to ensure that both parties live amicably.

He equally urged Mr Robert Tang to be content with his present location as any moves to eject the traders would not succeed.

Osei Agyemang, Chairman of the Circle-Tip Toe Lane Traders Association, wondered why a Ghanaian will front for foreigners to oppress his own people and called for investigations into the matter.

The chairman, who is also an Executive Member of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), called on the demonstrators to remain calm for their concerns to be addressed.

DAILY GUIDE’s visit to the area showed clear demarcations in the area.