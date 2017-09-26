Mass resignation hits Kotoko’s Communication team

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Asante Kotoko Communication Division have resigned en-bloc with a potential shut down of their social media platforms looming large over poor working conditions.

The club’s newspaper -Kotoko Express has gone down while Twitter and Facebook accounts could be shut down amid an escalating crisis in Kumasi.

Well respected Kotoko Express editor Jerome Okyere and his hardworking assistant Bernard Nyankomago have tendered in their resignation to grind the club’s communication outfit to a halt.

Staff of the communication team have down their tools in protest over poor working conditions and unpaid salaries running into several months.

Attempts to resolve the growing concerns of the staff have yielded no fruits -leading to the decision to quit their jobs.

The action comes days before the side take on Medeama in the semi-finals of the Ghana MTN FA Cup in Obuasi on Sunday.

The club’s Communication chief Obed Acheampong has confirmed the resignation of the two top journalists.

“It is true that Jerome Okyere (Kotoko Express Editor) as well as Reporter for Express, Bernard Nyankomago have resigned from their posts, management of the club officially received their resignation letters on Monday,” he told Fox FM



“However management is yet to convene a meeting and respond to their letters, meanwhile, much as the issue is equally of importance, I would rather entreat all supporters of the club and stakeholders alike, to turn all attention and focus to come Sunday’s FA cup semi final match against Medeama for now.



He added: “The match is a make or break affair for Kotoko and failure to win that match will bring an abrupt end to the season for the club as winning the league title is now almost impossible for the club.”



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the lack of vision and foresight from the club’s top hierarchy have forced the communication bureau to resign.



The leadership of Kotoko Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is up in the air amid claims he’s lost the plot to revive the side.

Kotoko’s only source of a potential silverware is the FA Cup and will need to act up and fast ahead of their semi-final clash against nemesis Medeama on Sunday.

An elusive FA Cup crown will be viewed as monumental failure for the business mogul – who appears to be sinking with ideas – at least at the moment.