Major Mahama’s family confident of justice

Family of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has expressed confidence that justice will be served despite delays in pre-trial investigations.

The comment comes moments after an Accra Court on Monday, 26 September 2017 discharged two suspects arrested last week in connection with the murder of the late major.

The late major was lynched by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi who allegedly perceived him for an armed robber.

Speaking to Class News, spokesperson for the family, Zakaria Sakara, said it is reasonable for the police to gather solid evidence than to be in a hurry to make hasty decisions.

Mr Sakara said: “We met the Director General [of the] CID last month and he believed in the processes that they are going through and when we should expect the case to go to court. With that explanation he gave us we agreed to wait for some time because it is better to do it well and make us happy than to hurry and fail in some aspect.

“We will be going there again in October so we are following up on the case from the Director General’s end to see what is going on…for now, from the briefing we’ve got, we want to go along with them because it is better for them to take their time and make sure nobody escapes the net than for them to hurry and then we lose some of it.”

