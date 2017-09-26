Maame Dokono is the happiest woman on earth because her son is divorced

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Maame Dokono has relished the terrible divorce her son suffered not long ago. According to the actress, she had continuously advised her son to marry a Ghanaian woman but to no avail.

Issues of divorce remain one of the most depressing experiences for families to live with but this is never the case for renowned actress, Grace Omaboe, known in entertainment circles as “Maame Dokono”.

Never get us wrong, we are not talking about she being divorced but rather that of her only son whose name she is not willing to disclose.

Apparently, Maame Dokono’s son married a woman who had the mixed nationality from Trinidad and Tobago and this is the clear reason why the seasoned actress is praising her stars upon the untimely divorce.

Reports have it that Maame Dokono, who could not keep the “goodness” to herself, burst out on radio and spill the beans over the secret behind the smiles and laughter.

According to her, she just hated the fact that the wife of her son was not Ghanaian! According to her, all efforts to get her son to marry a beautiful Ghanaian doctor proved futile hence she being vindicated over the divorce.

“We were all in London for the wedding but after some time it broke up and then I said well I am happy that it has broken down,” she revealed in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the launch of the movie, “My Very Ghanaian Wedding”.