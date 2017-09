Ghana Black Stars B are meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff Banquet Hall to present the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations trophy they won in Cape Coast on Sunday after defeating Nigeria.

The local Black Stars on Sunday avenged their group stage defeat to Nigeria with a 4-1 mauling in the finals. However the president commended Coach Maxwell Konadu and his squad for lifting high the flag of Ghana in a tweet on Monday.

