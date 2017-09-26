Liberty goalie Dida Fatoa named in Togo squad to face Iran

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Alhassani Dida Fatoa

Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Alhassani Dida Fatoa has been named in Togo’s squad to face Iran next month.

Fatoa has now become a regular in the Sparrow Hawks squad.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Mathieu Dossevi and Laba Fodoh are some of the established players, who were named in the 23-man squad.

South African-based duo Sadat Ouro-Akoriko and Dove Wome have also been called up by the French tactician.

The international friendly match during the FIFA international break which will take place between 2-10 October, 2017.