Liberty goalie Dida Fatoa named in Togo squad to face Iran

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-26
Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Alhassani Dida Fatoa has been named in Togo’s squad to face Iran next month.
Fatoa has now become a regular in the Sparrow Hawks squad.
Emmanuel Adebayor, Mathieu Dossevi and Laba Fodoh are some of the established players, who were named in the 23-man squad.
South African-based duo Sadat Ouro-Akoriko and Dove Wome have also been called up by the French tactician.
The international friendly match during the FIFA international break which will take place between 2-10 October, 2017.