Let’s collaborate to implement Free SHS policy – Goski Alabi

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Source: Graphic.com.gh
2017-09-26
The former Dean of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CEIC) at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, Professor (Mrs) Goski Alabi, has called for greater collaboration between the government and stakeholders within the educational landscape to develop a strategy to help accelerate the implementation and sustainability of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.
Describing it as a good initiative, the astute educationist said the government must adopt a holistic approach towards the implementation of the Free SHS policy in order to secure its sustainability.
Prof. Alabi, who is presently a member of the Laweh Open University College Board of Governors, said this to the Graphic Busines after the launch of her book: “Managing for Excellence in the Twenty First Century, the Total Quality Approach” on Wednesday, September 20 in Accra.
“The Free SHS policy is a good initiative which needs to be promoted and supported by all to ensure that it is workable and sustainable, but of course we have to learn from the power cut ‘dumsor’ experience and ensure that whatever policy we are introducing is not just short-term but rather a long-term solution to help the country,” she said.
Undertake requisite analysis
Prof. Ablabi said the implementers of the Free SHS policy must undertake the requisite analysis to understand the potential failures that were likely to hinder the smooth operation of the programme.
That, she said, was a catalyst to help implementers of the programme deploy the right mechanisms to accelerate the implementation of the initiative.
“We were all aware that the beginning of the programme was not easy. There were a lot of speculations about where and how to generate the funds for the programme. We need not behave as if all is well when in actual fact we are not too sure where the money to sustain the programme will come from,” she noted.
“Therefore, inasmuch as we embrace the Free SHS policy as a good initiative,” she said there was also the need for the country to analyse the possible failure which might occur in order to deploy the right mechanism to address it.
“We also need to be careful in order not to compromise on quality of secondary education in Ghana in our quest to implement the Free SHS policy in the country,” Prof. Alabi advised.
To ensure quality education, she said it was important for key stakeholders, policy makers and the government to come together to transparently share ideas about the sustainability of the programme.
Book launch
The book, “Managing for Excellence in the Twenty-First Century”: The Total Quality Approach, which among other things seeks to chronicle the importance of quality management was launched in Accra.
Authored by Prof. Goski Alabi, the 400-paged book is expected to provide a practical yet philosophical perspective into achieving quality and excellence.
The author brings her combined experiences from industry, academia and research into a compendium of principles, theories, practices, tools, techniques and strategies that can provide and support personal and organisational transformation and sustainable growth.
Through the search for excellence and sustainability, Prof. Alabi presents a different functional approach to management using a combination of existing wisdom, theories and practices to help create and deliver value that meets or exceeds expectations.
The book is a new perspective to make a difference in an individual’s life and work. It is also a wonderfully comprehensive resource that explains the concepts, philosophy and principles of quality management.
The book also brings to the readers’ attention their innate power to make a difference and be original through the influence of creativity and innovation. It provides a good text for teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.
|For more news go to: www.graphic.com.gh
Related Articles:
- 5 prisoners with excellent BECE results unable to enjoy Free SHS
- Mr. President, ignore the obstructionist forces; focus on Free SHS
- 5 prisoners with excellent BECE results unable to enjoy Free SHS
- Free SHS: Prempeh College sacks 51 students
- 12-year-old boy gains admission into SHS
- Free SHS: Put your best foot forward – Agyinasare to teachers
- Free SHS: Akufo-Addo’s vision is good for Ghana – Dan Botwe
- Free SHS education; an agenda to score cheap political points
- Free SHS: Put in your best effort – Agyin Asare advises teachers
- Obom Chief commends President for Free SHS
- Free SHS: Parents must help fix challenges – Minister
- Free SHS: Pay much attention to basic schools – Group to government
- Free education should not be limited only to SHS – Nduom
- Free SHS: BNI alerts government over congestion crisis at Klo-Agogo
- Nana Addo’s ‘Free SHS’ could yet prove to be the game changer!
- Poor roads affecting enrollment at Adaklu SHS
- Akufo-Addo only re-echoing Mahama’s Free SHS policy – NDC Youth Organiser
- Free SHS: Congestion forces Klo-Agogo students to sleep in turns
- Fix challenges with Free SHS – Goski Alabi to government
- Free SHS saved 90,000 ‘dropouts’ – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS has boosted confidence in politicians – Joe Ghartey
- Free SHS: Ashanti Schools yet to receive books – Regional Minister
- Fee Free SHS education – A democratic dividend for the Ghanaian voter
- Free SHS: Government warned against witch hunting teachers
- Free SHS: We won’t feed students with Chinese rice – Government
- Government will ensure quality education – Ambrose Dery
- Government committed to full implementation of Free SHS – Ambrose Dery
- Free SHS will increase teenage pregnancy in Ghana – Kwame Atuah
- Free SHS great – Onzy Nkrumah
- Government officials storm schools over possible sabotage of free SHS
- Lack of infrastructure hampering effective implementation of Free SHS policy – Headmasters
- Free SHS: Government to decongest overwhelmed schools
- Free SHS great – Onzy Nkrumah
- Free SHS: Over 100 students rejected at St Charles School
- Don’t send signals of sabotaging Free SHS – Amewu to SHS heads
- Youth asked to take advantage of free SHS
- Free SHS: Over 90k more students enrolled – Nana tells UN
- Trending GH: NDC supporters taunt Akufo-Addo over Free SHS
- NDC’S 2020 victory is non-negotiable – Deputy Organiser
- Free SHS: We’ll probe illegal fees collectors – Prof. Yankah
- Free SHS: 400000 students placed so far – Veep
- Welcome frank expressions on free SHS – GNAT tells government
- Bawumia launches Free SHS policy in Tamale
- Free SHS: We’ll probe illegal fees collectors – Prof. Yankah
- Free SHS: Mamfi Methodist Girls complain over ‘small’ food
- Adonten Senior High School turns uncompleted assembly hall into classroom
- Government to allocate GHC1 billion to Free SHS in 2018 – Bawumia
- Admission for sale in first-class SHSs
- Free SHS to take GHC1b next year – Bawumia
- TUC commends government on Free SHS implementation
- Free SHS students to live on their own after boarding status snub
- Free SHS is an investment for the future – Girls Girls Leadership Initiative
- Motivate teachers to make Free SHS policy work – Government told
- Government to invest GHS1bn into free SHS next year
- Free SHS: Dabokpai SHS turns away students over GHC 25 badge money
- SDGs achievable with Free SHS – Nana Addo
- Saboteurs of free SHS will be cursed – Ken Agyapong
- La Presby SHS: Students study in uncompleted buildings without boards
- Free SHS means a lot to many – Advocates for Social Intervention Ghana
- Full list of SHS heads sanctioned for charging unapproved fees
- La Presby SHS: Students study in uncompleted buildings without boards
- Is basic education really free? – Report
- Free SHS is best ever social intervention since independence – TUC
- Free SHS ‘most important social intervention’ – TUC
- Free SHS is ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ – Jinapor
- Uncle, you’re likely to save over GH9000 yearly from free SHS
- Former Minister makes U-turn on his Free SHS comment
- Saboteurs of Free SHS will be cursed – Ken Agyapong
- TUC lauds free SHS
- Priest descends on Free SHS critics
- Ghanaians are suffering; life is not all about Free SHS – John Jinapor
- PPP’s Director of Operations charges government to make KG and JHS free
- Free SHS: OWASS appeals to government for infrastructure
- We know Free SHS won’t be cheap; we’re ready to fund it – Bawumia
- Unclean, dilapidated kitchens threatening school feeding in New Juaben
- Free SHS: OWASS appeals to gov’t for infrastructure
- I’ll sustain Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
- SHS placement: GES cautions headmasters against turning away students
- Good policies die through bad implementation
- Ghanaians descend on former minister for anti-Free SHS comments
- I bet the terrible economic managers cannot maintain the Free SHS
- A great piece of art and a great deal of free SHS frenzy
- Free SHS: Accra Girls denies shutting doors to girl with dreadlocks
- Free SHS must come with a curriculum change!
- Free SHS: Teacher arrested for charging unapproved fees
- Scrap BECE to give true meaning to free SHS – Young Cadres
- Free SHS: First-years posted to uncompleted Community Day School
- Pratt flays Bawumia for flouting Akufo-Addo’s directive
- Free SHS: embattled Headmaster directed to refund extorted monies to students
- Free SHS giant step against poverty — Afede
- School uniform initiative not related to Free SHS – Stanbic
- Akufo-Addo’s ‘Free SHS’ is not free – Anyidoho
- Free SHS: Government turning school heads into ‘zombies’ – Koku Anyidoho
- I’ll sustain Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
- My government can sustain Free SHS programme – Nana Addo
- Free SHS education and its attendant difficulties
- Funding Free SHS with oil money not sustainable – Research Consultant
- Kwesi Pratt blasts Bawumia for politicizing Free SHS
- Free SHS has burdened parents – Yammin
- Senior Housemaster grabbed for extortion at Dadieso SHS
- New holiday a diversionary tactic to ‘save’ ‘shaky’ Free SHS – Asiedu Nketia
- NPP making a mockery of itself – Koku Anyidoho
- Sacked Pentecost SHS Headmaster on hunger strike
- Akufo-Addo replies Ablakwa from USA; SHS has come to stay
- Future NDC government will sustain Free SHS – Kofi Adams
- Free SHS means a lot to many – ASIG
- Only NDC can stop free SHS – Dormaa West MP
- Funding Free SHS with oil money not sustainable – Laud Freeman
- Free SHS: Economic activities boom in Ellembelle District
- Free SHS: Schools can collect PTA levies – GES Council Chair
- I won’t allow my children to attend Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS – Former Minister
- Stop sabotaging President’s Free SHS policy – Tema Mantse
- Free SHS policy; Ghana has done it again but need to improve on it
- Questionable blanket free education: Capitalists mocking themselves into utopian Socialism?
- School Uniform Initiative is to draw attention to education plan – Stanbic
- Facebook users spit fire on former gov’t appointee on anti-Free SHS comment
- Report extortionist headteachers for dismissal – Oppong Nkrumah urges parents
- Allow GCB to take over party – John Boadu to NDC
- How VOA reported on launch of Free SHS
- Free SHS: Interdiction not enough, sack these nine ‘thieves’ – Abronye DC
- Stop sabotaging President’s Free SHS policy – Tema Mantse
- Don’t run schools like your properties – Education Ministry warns SHS heads
- Accra Girls SHS denies ‘rastafarian’ admission
- Mintakrom: Admission of new pupils in limbo
- Sacking of SHS headmasters dictatorial – NAGRAT
- Free SHS: Parents and students stranded at Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS
- Free SHS Policy implementation: so far so good
- Free SHS: NAGRAT to challenge GES sacking of 2 headteachers
- Free SHS is a life saver – Hamid
- Sacking of headteachers over free SHS may be illegal – Law lecturer
- Free SHS: A bold initiative from a visionary leader but…
- Stanbic clears air on Free SHS
- Free SHS: Interdiction not enough, sack these nine ‘thieves’ – Abronye DC
- Private schools owners charge government to make private education affordable
- Pope John Senior High School rejects boarding student with chop box
- Stop sabotaging President’s Free SHS policy – Tema Chief
- Reinstate sacked head teachers – Carbonu begs
- Free SHS saga: This is ‘unfair’ & ‘repugnant’ – Kwesi Pratt
- Accra Girls denies admission to girl with dreadlocks
- Free SHS: Scrap MPs Common Fund
- A vote for NDC will be a vote against Free SHS – Education Minister
- Private schools to sack graduate teachers over Free SHS
- Free SHS: Student with grade 9 rescued
- Council of State member commends government on the free SHS policy
- Free SHS: GES closes down unathorised hostels
- Free SHS is a continuation of NDC’s Progressively Free Education policy – Kofi Adams
- Government must not absorb Private Schools in Free SHS policy – Atik Mohammed
- Two head teachers sacked for charging illegal fees under free SHS
- Full list of SHS heads sanctioned for charging unapproved fees
- Critics of free SHS must undergo mental checkup – NPP Chairman
- Free SHS: Headmasters complaining of lack of capacity have no basis – GES
- A vote for NDC will be a vote against Free SHS – Education Minister
- TEMASCO headmistress assaulted by angry parents over ‘snail’ pace admission process
- Take advantage of Free SHS – Gender Minister to young girls
- Government willing to engage private schools in Free SHS implementation – Oppong Nkrumah
- Okyenhene expresses happiness over Free SHS implementation
- Do you want to be an impediment to government’s agenda? – Opoku Prempeh questions
- Government faces demonstration over Free SHS
- I wrote Free SHS song – Kwesi Yankah
- Ghana makes strides on education
- Akufo-Addo will live long like Methuselah – Agyenim Boateng
- Free SHS: I’ve now what I should have had 25yrs
- Increase VAT by 2.5% to fund Free SHS – Group
- Free SHS: Sacking of headmasters disturbing, unfair – NAGRAT
- GNAT blasts GES for sacking school heads
- Demoted headmasters have disgraced their families – NPP man
- NDC doubts Free SHS sustainability because they left empty coffers – Minister
- GES sacks two heads for flouting Free SHS rules
- Scrap MPs Common Fund for Free SHS – Government advised
- Free SHS: Sacking of misconducting heads apt – Presidential Staffer
- It’s impossible to unseat Akufo-Addo in 2020 – Rawlings
- Free SHS: Empty classrooms welcome students at La Presec
- Arthur Kennedy writes on Free SHS
- I’ll pray for Free SHS to succeed – Former Education Minister
- Student with dreadlocks denied SHS admission
- Free SHS: Accra Girls denies admission to girl with dreadlocks
- Chop box dealers make brisk business over free SHS
- Akufo-Addo has reduced the burden on MPs with Free SHS – Carlos Ahenkorah
- NAGRAT calls sacking of SHS headmasters dictatorial
- WAEC denies Daboya schools Free SHS
- Free SHS: Reinstate sacked SHS heads – Group tells government
- GNAT, NAGRAT question procedure of demoting two headmasters
- Akufo-Addo will live long like ‘Methuselah’ – Agyenim Boateng
- YoHRA applauds government on free SHS
- Rawlings storms Flagstaff House with students
- Free SHS good policy – Inusah Fuseini
- Free SHS: ‘Shameless’ Akufo-Addo must apologise to John Mahama – Yammin
- Free SHS: Government warns heads of schools against charging fees
- Free SHS: Anything that comes for free is not real – Allotey Jacobs
- Akufo-Addo is the new Nkrumah – Kweku Baako
- ‘Nana Addo will go to Heaven even if he’s a sinner’ – Chairman Wontumi
- Telling the Free SHS story and dealing with the saboteurs
- AU Commission applauds Ghana for implementing Free SHS policy
- Samira Bawumia ‘flogs’ NDC, Free SHS critics
- Private schools call for inclusion in Free SHS Policy implementation
- We will accept criticisms aimed at improving free SHS policy – President
- Take advantage of free SHS to improve academic work – Haroon Cambodia
- Parents in Western Region hail Free SHS policy
- I’m going back to school; Free SHS is here’ – Agya Koo
- Free SHS would have come after 100 yrs under NDC – MP
- Free SHS: Mawuko Girls SHS faced with limited bed for first-years
- Free SHS: Government will benefit from including private schools – Mahama Ayariga
- Private Senior High Schools want share of Free SHS policy
- Free SHS: Allow the rich to pay!
- Free SHS: Admissions at Abuakwa State College suspended due to teeming freshers
- Free SHS is a good policy – Inusah Fuseini
- Headmasters not sabotaging Free SHS – Minority
- Dream big – Samira Bawumiah tells students
- Private SHS not left out of Free SHS – Nsowah
- Free SHS is not for Private Schools – Deputy Minister of Education
- Free SHS: Private SHS urged to review fees
- NPP’s Free SHS a scholarship scheme – Hassan Ayariga
- NPP christens September month of fulfilled promises
- Afia Schwarznegger’s sons benefit from Free SHS
- Minority Leader doubts sustainability of Free SHS
- Only students who completed JHS in 2017 and placed will enjoy Free SHS – GES
- Free SHS: Why I care?
- LIVESTREAMING: NPP addresses controversies surrounding Free SHS
- ‘Corrupt’ school heads luring students to their private hostels – Abronye
- Rawlings storms Flagstaff House with students
- Free SHS likely to fail, if you snub us – Private Schools to government
- Akufo-Addo was defeated in previous elections for a reason – Razak Opoku
- Free SHS has exposed corruption in public schools – Atik Mohammed
- Free SHS: Government open to engaging with private schools
- We snubbed free SHS launch over T-shirt – Minority
- ‘Nothing special about Free SHS; it’s a constitutional provision’ – Fred Agbenyo
- Crack the whip on recalcitrant school heads – Abronye DC to government
- Stop the propaganda about free SHS – NDC communicator
- Council of State member congratulates government for implementing Free SHS
- Gov’t disburses more than 280 million cedis to cover bills of SHS students
- I wish Free SHS succeeds – Former Education Minister
- Asuom small scale palm oil producers to supply palm oil for Free SHS
- Free SHS must end teenage pregnancy, child marriage – Gender Minister
- Council of State member commends government on free SHS policy
- Government to consider Private Schools as part of free SHS
- 2 headmasters sacked, 9 interdicted over Free SHS extortion
- Free SHS: GES sacks two heads for extortion
- We’II lay off graduate teachers over free SHS – Private schools
- Teachers urged to ensure success of free SHS policy implementation
- Secure your children’s future with the free education – Otiko Djaba
- Take your studies seriously to attain greater heights – MCE
- NDC never kicked against free SHS – Kofi Adams
- ‘Akufo-Addo deserves protocol to Heaven’ – Wontumi
- Free SHS commendable – Ofosu Ampofo
- PNC welcomes Free SHS implementation
- Ghanaians express gratitude to government for Free SHS
- President Akufo-Addo reveals source of funding for free SHS policy
- Ghanaians welcome Free SHS with fanfare
- Corporate institutions urged to support Free SHS policy
- Government to upgrade 42 public SHSs to model schools – Akufo-Addo
- Education coalition proposes Secretariat for free SHS
- Educationist rallies support for free SHS
- You will join the list of great Education Ministers – Akufo-Addo extols Opoku Prempeh
- Free SHS: We’ll accept inputs and criticisms – Akufo-Addo
- GES must intervene in this matter
- Akufo-Addo has proven shallow critics wrong – Diamond Appiah
- Free SHS: Parents charged GH¢700 for hostel accommodation in Cape Coast
- Free SHS: We will falter, we shall not fail – Akufo-Addo assures
- Free SHS challenges due to poor planning – Spio Garbrah
- False start to free SHS; funding gap of GH¢80M
- NPP deceived voters with Free SHS – Spio Garbrah
- Full text: President’s speech at the launch of free SHS
- Aburi SecTech asked to refund GH¢45 collected from parents
- Free SHS: Private SHS heads to engage government
- Government to address problems with Free SHS implementation
- Free SHS: Government to probe fee charging reports
- School heads in Volta Region sabotaging free SHS – Minister alleges
- Free SHS will eradicate illiteracy in Muslim communities – Muslim leader
- Free SHS will ensure equitable distribution of wealth – President
- PNC welcomes Free SHS implementation
- Don’t deny students admission for non-payment of PTA levy – Government warns school heads
- Some of Akufo-Addo’s policies will plunge Ghana into chaos – Anyidoho
- NPP has no documented policy for Free SHS – NDC MP
- Funding free SHS with oil money will affect other sectors – Lecturer
- NDC will scrap Free SHS if it wins power in 2020 – Sammy Awuku
- Headmaster demands GHC150 from new students as ‘furniture fees’
- Free SHS: GES rescues unplaced student with grade 9
- Free SHS commendable – Ofosu Ampofo
- We anticipated Free SHS challenges – Prof. Yankah
- Mahama must enroll his children under Free SHS – Chairman Wontumi
- NDC should cut propaganda on Free SHS – Kweku Baako
- Cabinet considered all-inclusive Free SHS – Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Not every student was promised Free SHS – Nana Akomea
- ‘NPP inciting Free SHS beneficiaries against NDC’ – Allotey Jacobs
- Free SHS at last; parents rejoice, NDC ‘licks wounds’
- Desist from charging parents any money – Gov’t warns headteachers
- Government will pay all education-related arrears – Opoku Prempeh
- I wept when I saw Free SHS reportage on BBC and CNN – Wontumi
- Pay desks fees or children stand – La Presec Headmaster
- Private schools demand piece of Free SHS cake
- No headmaster, headmistress is demanding extra fees – GES Director
- African Union praises Ghana for Free SHS
- AU lauds Akufo-Addo government for Free SHS
- NDC never kicked against free SHS – Kofi Adams
- Free SHS: Admit every student even if they will sleep on corridors – GES Director
- Fresh students express appreciation to government on free SHS programme
- Ofoase SHS converts classrooms into dormitory
- Free SHS: Bow your head in shame – Yammin to Nana Addo
- Free SHS policy unfair to Private Schools – CHASS
- PNC praises Nana Addo for implementing Free SHS
- Pay desk fees or stand in class – La PRESEC to students
- Free SHS threatens our investments, jobs – Private school heads
- Free SHS is sustainable – Ishmael Ashitey
- I will attack any NDC person who speaks against Free SHS – Allotey Jacobs
- Akufo-Addo-led administration will transform Ghana – Bawumia
- Parents protest KNUST SHS GHC 518 per term hostel fee
- Lack of planning hampering Free SHS implementation – Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah
- AU hails Ghana’s Free SHS
- Don’t pay SHS fees for continuing students – Volta NDC
- I’m going back to school – Agya Koo
- Free SHS: Parents calling us to pay for their wards’ hostel fees – Kofi Adams
- AU hails Ghana’s Free SHS
- Parents worrying us with hostel fees after free SHS – Kofi Adams
- Half-baked Free SHS is a threat to NPP – Anyidoho
- Akufo-Addo ‘plays daddy and mummy’ to orphaned family of three
- Free SHS: Extend policy to us or we will be out of business – Private SHS to government
- Free SHS: Government to sanction school heads demanding for money
- Free SHS: Critics proven wrong – Samira Bawumia
- The orphaned family who sees free SHS as a miracle
- NPP holds all-night thanksgiving service for successful free SHS implementation
- Free SHS will kill private schools – NPP MP
- Nadowli-Kaleo DCE donates learning materials to school children
- Free SHS will not compromise on quality education – Akufo Addo
- Free SHS policy not sustainable – Minority
- Whoever denounces Free SHS is a ‘classless witch’ – Kofi Adams
- Free SHS: GES summons school heads for allegedly charging fees
- Free SHS: We won’t vote in 2020 if we don’t get boarding status – Students
- Bawumia mocks NDC over ‘Free SHS’
- Government deserves ‘thank you demo’ for implementation of Free SHS policy
- Free SHS is a hoax – Minority
- ‘Free SHS policy should benefit continuing students too’ – Kofi Adams tells government
- ‘Free SHS policy similar to the NDC’s progressively free education policy’ – Kofi Adams
- We expect Free SHS money by next week – CHASS
- Minority jabs government over Free SHS
- Free SHS enrollment hit by hitches
- Depoliticise Free SHS – Nduom
- Akufo-Addo launches free SHS today
- Free SHS is not about politics – Akufo-Addo
- They said Free SHS was ‘hoax, impossible’; it’s here – Bawumia
- Free SHS takes off with excitement, challenges
- Bawumia taunts NDC over Free SHS
- Let’s be positive towards Free SHS – Danquah Institute
- Free SHS dazes NDC
- Free SHS best for Ghana – Ashitey
- LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo launches free SHS
- Akufo-Addo’s zeal to work for Ghana apt – Traditional ruler
- Free SHS noble but unsustainable – Haruna Iddrisu
- Free SHS noble but unsustainable – Haruna Iddrisu
- Free SHS will not compromise on quality education – Nana Addo
- I was labelled a ‘liar’ because of Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
- President launches Free SHS with pride; recalls being labeled a liar
- Free SHS: 20% fees to be paid in advance each term – NAPO
- Free SHS may face challenges but will not fall – Akufo-Addo
- Minority is not against ‘Free SHS’ education policy – Ablakwa
- Manasseh’s birthday message to Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini
- Free SHS not about NDC and NPP – Akufo-Addo
- Van Vicker uses wife’s picture in support of Free SHS
- I’m investing in Free SHS for Ghana’s future – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS: We may falter but we shall not fall – Akufo-Addo assures
- Realization of the Free SHS policy has silenced my critics – President
- Free SHS is not about NDC or NPP – Akufo-Addo
- Oil money to fund Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS: Over 400 students turned away at Mamfe SHS
- Gov’t must be forced to create financing formula for Free SHS – Ablakwa
- I was called liar over free SHS promise – Nana Addo
- Free SHS most revolutionary policy – Education Minister
- Free SHS ‘tough’ but ‘good job done’ – Ablakwa
- ‘Quality education a key component of Free SHS policy’ – President Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS won’t make me join NPP – Mzbel
- Kofi Bentil predicts VAT hike to fund Free SHS
- Free SHS: President urges 36,000 failed BECE candidates to re-sit
- Free SHS rollout plan is systematic – Nana Akomea
- Free SHS without my support will collapse – Akua Donkor
- NDC has no moral right to critique Free SHS – NPP MP
- FREE SHS: Minister warns school heads collecting unapproved fees
- Parents buying ‘hankies, chop boxes’; is this Free SHS? – Agbenyo quizzes
- Akua Donkor to sue President Akufo-Addo over Free SHS policy
- Free SHS will leave NDC 34 years in opposition – Felix Ibrahim
- ‘We have paid 20% fees for free SHS’ – Minister
- Government to pay long-standing arrears of educational institutions
- We will use oil proceeds to fund Free SHS – Nana Addo
- My free SHS idea was ridiculed – Nana Addo
- Make free SHS policy an entrenched clause in constitution – Aggrey Memorial headmaster
- Akufo-Addo and NPP stole Free SHS idea from me – Akua Donkor
- Poor internet connectivity in Upper East delays SHS admission process
- Free SHS not free after all – Parents decry extortion by heads
- Free SHS killing private schools; we’ve no students – Head teacher
- Akufo-Addo launches Free SHS; says it was labelled a vote-buying gimmick
- Current free SHS not what Akufo-Addo promised – Minority
- GHC150m released for Free SHS
- Focus more on technical education than free SHS – GNAT
- When national discourse is discouraged on the free SHS implementation, then there is a danger ahead!!
- Critics of free SHS are not pessimists – Murtala chides NPP
- Akufo-Addo fulfils major campaign promise as free SHS starts today
- Regional distribution of replaced schools under trees
- Free SHS beneficiaries begin enrollment process today
- Free SHS: 25,000 students still not placed
- Focus more on technical education than free SHS – GNAT executive
- Free SHS program begins today
- Free SHS: Government engages National Buffer Stock for food supply
- Orient 1st year students on Free SHS – GNAT to school heads
- Free SHS is here but…!!!
- Ablakwa inherited his diplomatic lying attitudes from Mahama – Agyenim Boateng
- NPP’s free SHS is Mahama’s idea – Alex Kyeremeh
- We’re on course – Akufo-Addo
- MP spends GH¢160,000 on school fees
- Free SHS: Low grade students will not pay fees – Minister dispels rumours
- NPP only implementing free ‘first year’ SHS, not full SHS – Kwesi Pratt
- CSSPS: Students to wait next year for placement
- Free SHS: POJOSS rejects chop box; insists on trunks
- Mzbel commends Akufo-Addo over Free SHS
- Only ‘witches’ will critique the Free SHS – Kofi Adams
- Implement Free SHS with us – Private school owners to government
- Beneficiaries express satisfaction as Free SHS begins today
- Some schools yet to receive SHS funding despite Friday deadline
- Government threatening school heads with dismissals – Minority
- NPP’s Free SHS not sustainable – NDC MPs
- Free SHS: Lies and arrogance will send NPP to opposition – Chief Biney
- Odorgonno SHS charges first year students GH¢30 despite Free SHS
- FLASHBACK: UNESCO praises Mahama for introducing Free SHS Policy
- Free SHS: Apologize for ‘snubbing’ continuing students – Minority
- NDC dazed by implementation of free SHS – Minister
- Don’t pay fees for SHS 2 and 3 students – NDC to parents
- Piecemeal approach to Free SHS bad – Minority
- Government frustrating parents and students with free SHS – Minority
- Current free SHS not what Akufo-Addo promised – Minority
- Free SHS only free for a few – Minority Leader
- Free SHS: Schools risk being closed down – NDC MPs warn
- Bawumia mocks NDC, says Free SHS has come to stay
- Government frustrating parents and students with free SHS – Minority
- Free SHS will unearth talents – Danquah Institute
- Free SHS is true; God bless Nana Addo – Mzbel
- Long queues as parents rush to SHSs to register wards
- Internet glitches delay free SHS registration
- ‘All you need for free SHS is chop box’ – Deputy Volta Regional Minister
- Thank you Mr President for the Free SHS
- Free SHS will destroy Ghana’s Ivy League schools – Bentil
- You promised free SHS and not free 1st year SHS – Pratt
- Casely-Hayford slams GES over ‘discriminatory’ protocol placements
- Decision to deny 36 894 students access to SHS/TVET is counterproductive
- Free SHS policy will create problems – Kwesi Pratt
- Free education will spur more students to compete globally – Oppong Nkrumah
- Some schools yet to receive SHS funding despite Friday deadline
- Free education will spur more students to compete globally
- Free SHS: All qualified candidates will get placement – Education Minister Assures
- No negativity can halt free SHS – Mustapha Hamid assures
- But uncle, I thought you voted against free SHS in 2016?
- Free SHS commendable – Jantuah
- Free SHS won’t last – Okudzeto Ablakwa
- GES defends extension of SHS placement deadline
- Free SHS policy is a hoax – Haruna Iddrisu
- The Apostles of Impossibility
- Education Ministry updates media on SHS placement
- SHSs to remain open throughout this weekend to place students
- Free SHS: 310,000 students get placement
- Free SHS funds to be disbursed today – Finance Ministry
- Parents frustrated with SHS online registration
- Free SHS implementation: Government has no excuse to fail – Kusi Boafo
- SHS placement extended for the third time
- NPP government is facing ‘credibility deficit’ – Major Boakye Gyan
- Free SHS: GHC280million released
- Free SHS is a poverty reduction mechanism – Atik Mohammed
- Expedite admission process for free SHS – Headmasters told
- Free SHS: Don’t centralise procurement of logistics – Suppliers
- Ashanti schools begin Free SHS enrollment process
- New deadline for SHS placements now September 30
- Deadline for SHS placement extended to September 30, 2017
- SHS placement exercise fetches jobs for Sunyani youth
- From 2008 to 2017: The free SHS journey
- Free SHS: CHASS casts doubt over payment deadline
- NPP deliberately playing elimination tactics with SHS Placement – NDC MP
- It’s too early to criticise free SHS – NAGRAT
- ‘Free SHS good, but placement method bad’ – Samuel Oppong
- Share resources to all SHSs equitably – CHASS to Government
- Free SHS: Chaos at CSSPS centre as deadline expires today
- Greenstreet roots for free education
- Government has no excuse to fail in free SHS implementation – Kusi Boafo
- Free SHS policy is illegal – PPP
- Free SHS unsustainable; won’t stand test of time – Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Free SHS won’t stop Northern scholarship
- SHS placement: Aggrieved parents call on government for help
- Free SHS policy is illegal, unconstitutional – PPP
- Free SHS: Over 36,000 students not placed – CHASS
- NPP government facing ‘credibility deficit’ – Boakye-Djan
- Government to disburse free SHS funds latest Friday
- CHASS demands free SHS ‘bible’
- Free SHS will not fall – Akufo-Addo
- Northern Scholarship remains in place despite Free SHS – Scholarship Secretariat
- NDC started Free SHS with 10,400 students – Okudzeto Ablakwa
- Free SHS not consistent with 1992 Constitution — Nduom
- Free SHS: Frustrated parents turn to ‘good’ private SHSs
- Give credit when it is due – Odike tells NDC
- Don’t ignore us in Free SHS procurement – Local suppliers
- SHS heads demand guideline for free SHS
- NPP playing ‘elimination tactics’ with SHS placement – NDC MP
- Probe CSSPS fraud: Group to EOCO, BNI
- Government deliberately preventing candidates from enjoying Free SHS – Boahen
- Over 10,000 past JHS graduates to enter SHS this year
- Free SHS money to hit schools’ accounts Friday
- Government moves to correct anomalies with CSSPS
- Education Ministry allays fears over SHS registration deadline
- Problems with placement: What did Ghanaians expect from free SHS?
- Problems with placement: What did Ghanaians expect from free SHS?
- Joy News fact-checks deputy Education Minister’s claims on free SHS
- SHS computer placement: Don’t fall prey to fraudsters’ fake forms – GES P.R.O
- Government yet to start distribution of promised school uniforms, sandals – Study
- Senior High Schools yet to receive funds to start Free SHS policy
- SHS placement challenges should have been anticipated – Analyst
- Free SHS not practicable – Murtala Mohammed
- Senior High Schools yet to receive funds to start free SHS policy
- Extend SHS placement deadline – NAGRAT to GES
- Don’t pay fees – Ministry of Education cautions parents
- Computer placement system needs IT enhancement – Expert
- New website for BECE candidate placement launched
- No bribe will be taken to get unplaced student placed – GES warns parents
- Don’t play politics with free SHS – Education Minister
- Students who fail in English and Maths not qualified for free SHS
- Disgruntled parents storm Education Ministry over SHS placement
- Council of State member supports Free SHS with stationery
- Education Ministry under pressure to fix 2017 computerized placement problems
- Nana Addo’s free SHS is a hoax – Alex Kyeremeh
- Feeding grants ready for disbursement in 3 Northern Regions – Registrar
- Free SHS will not be funded from Nana Addo’s pocket – NDC Communicator
- Disgruntled parents besiege Education Ministry over SHS placement
- 424,092 to enjoy free SHS
- Free SHS saves 120,000 ‘needy’ BECE graduates
- Free SHS: Arrest irresponsible parents – Group
- All BECE candidates will get SHS placement – Napo
- Extend computer placement deadline to two weeks – Adongo
- Logistics won’t be problem for Free SHS – Napo
- Akufo-Addo won’t discriminate with his policies – Bawumia
- Students’ SHS choice will be granted – MoE
- All BECE candidates will be placed – Government assures
- Free SHS: ‘Don’t pay any fees’ – MoE to parents
- We’re tackling SHS placement challenges – Government
- Parents not mandated to pay for anything under Free SHS – Dr Adutwum
- NDC started free SHS – Ablakwa
- Apologise to Ghanaians over Free SHS – Ablakwa
- Free school uniform programme must use only local textiles – SEND Ghana to gov’t
- Free SHS: Arrest irresponsible parents – Group tell Government
- All is set for Free SHS take-off – Deputy Minister assures
- Nana Addo’s Free SHS policy lacks clarity – Dr. Henry Lartey
- We’ll go the ‘Asian’ way – Akufo-Addo
- 424,092 BECE candidates qualify for ‘Free SHS’
- Muslims hail Free SHS
- Group petitions government against implementation of free SHS
- GNAT still unconvinced about Akufo-Addo’s free SHS
- Take Muslim girl child education seriously – President Akufo-Addo
- Over 36,000 BECE graduates missed SHS placement
- Educate girls to address poverty – Nana Addo to Muslims
- Poverty will no more be hindrance to quality education – Yankah
- US benefiting from free SHS; why not Ghana – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS: Ghana can be like America – Akufo-Addo
- Government unveils Free SHS logo
- Akufo-Addo unveils Free SHS logo
- President Akufo-Addo unveils Free SHS logo
- All set for roll-out of free SHS – GES
- All set for roll-out of free SHS
- Procurement arrangements for Free SHS policy laudable – Adwoa Safo
- Adwoa Safo lauds Free SHS procurement processes
- Presby Church commends government on free SHS policy
- Free SHS must succeed – TEWU General Secretary
- Give free quality Secondary education
- Free SHS: Tell us criteria for selecting boarders & day students – ARSRC
- ‘When Free SHS comes you will now respect me’ – Nana Addo to critics
- Kufuor mocks NDC over free SHS
- NPP deliberately failed 50% of 2016/2017 BECE candidates – Kweku Boahen
- No free SHS for BECE candidates who refuse school placement
- We’ll fund free SHS with oil proceeds – Akufo-Addo
- Critics of Free SHS policy are ‘selfish and greedy’ – Minister
- Free SHS to begin in September – Bawumia
- We’ll power free SHS with oil cash – Akufo-Addo
- Oil proceeds will support free SHS – Akufo-Addo
- Together we stand
- Increase VAT by 1% for free SHS project – IEA
- NDC not against free SHS programme – Chief Biney
- SHS admission requirements not changed – Minister
- Minority walk-out was ‘stage-managed’ – Dan Botwe
- National Security, Fire Service to join high powered free SHS monitoring team
- ‘Akufo-Addo is only providing a scholarship scheme not free education’ – Chief Biney
- Free SHS good for Ghana’s future – NGO
- Free SHS policy not comprehensive – PPP
- Parliament Education Committee sidestepped in free SHS discussion – MP
- Feeding system won’t change under free SHS – Minister
- Former minister casts doubt over Free SHS
- Provide resources to schools for Free SHS success – Bishop to government
- Free SHS: Government must ensure equity in urban, rural areas – GNAT
- I doubt the success of free SHS – Former Minister
- Free SHS policy not comprehensive – PPP
- Free SHS: Akufo-Addo’s resolve draws hope in policy – Kofi Bentil
- No Free SHS for students who fail BECE – Government
- Government ‘unprepared’ for free SHS programme – NDC MP
- ‘Government will fund Free SHS’ – Education Minister
- Streamline communication on Free SHS – Kofi Bentil to government
- Free SHS not for repeated students
- Free SHS begins
- Provide the funding and free SHS will be smooth – NAGRAT
- Government scraps 30% catchment area policy
- Abraham Attah ‘free SHS job’ is free – Education Minister
- Free SHS policy must pay for the needy and not the rich
- Free SHS in NPP manifesto won’t be implemented in September – Nketia
- Free SHS: Government to announce implementation plan today
- LIVESTREAMING: Education Minister outlines Free SHS implementation plan
- Economy in good shape for free SHS
- ‘Ghanaians are difficult to govern’ – Napo, Hamid
- Economic challenges won’t stop free SHS – NAPO
- Free SHS: Parents must be made to pay for their children’s education
- Cocoa farmers’ children assured of scholarship
- Ministers, MPs children should be excluded from free SHS – Ablakwa
- Where is NPP’s free SHS? – NDC asks
- Asiedu Nketia mocks Nana Addo’s free SHS
- Addo-Kufour cautions against hasty implementation of free SHS policy
- Free SHS: St. Thomas headmaster vows to sack students who fail exams
- Free education policy set to begin – Anthony Karbo
- Adjoa Safo must offer an unqualified apology for peddling falsehood over free SHS – Apaak
- NDC afraid free SHS will make most members join NPP – Chairman
- Government will not sacrifice quality in free SHS programme – Minister
- Akufo-Addo’s ‘Free SHS’, sanitation projects get World Bank support
- NUGS slams government over appointment of Abraham Attah as Free SHS Ambassador
- Minister to face Parliament over Free SHS ambassador role
- ‘It is better to borrow to fund ‘Free SHS’ than to borrow and chop the money’- Minister
- Kenya’s schoolgirls to get free sanitary pads from government
- NPP would have lost 2016 polls if voters knew details of SHS policy – Boakye-Djan
- ‘Free SHS a development tool for Ghana’ – President Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS a development tool for Ghana – President Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo is not ‘anti-tertiary education’ – Education Minister
- ‘Free SHS awaits you’ – Akufo-Addo to BECE candidates
- Seize this opportunity; free SHS awaits you – President tells BECE candidates
- Akufo-Addo can’t implement Free SHS – George Lawson
- GES to set up monitoring and evaluation system for free SHS
- Government’s pass BECE and qualify for free SHS mantra is counter-productive – IFEST
- Free SHS: No excess intake in public schools – GES
- I never said Free SHS is for brilliant students – Napo
- I never said free SHS would only apply to brilliant JHS graduates – Napo
- Technical schools to be equipped – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS will churn out skilled graduates – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS: Good concept but quality is key
- Farmer supports free SHS with five bags of cocoa
- Farmer to support ‘Free SHS’ with five bags of cocoa yearly
- Mahama’s hired free SHS saboteurs unmasked – Absolute hogwash
- John Mahama won’t destroy Nana Addo’s free SHS – Joyce B. Mogtari
- Stop blaming Mahama for your failures – Joyce Bawa Mogtari to government
- I’m not sabotaging Akufo-Addo’s free SHS – Mahama
- Mahama not sabotaging ‘Free SHS’ – Bawa Mogtari
- NDC still against free SHS?
- Free SHS without investment is a waste of time – Prof. Aryeetey
- Abolish BECE if SHS is now free – Lecturer
- Napo bans importation of exercise books
- Critics of free SHS will be shocked– Akufo-Addo
- I’ve shamed my critics on Free SHS – President Akufo-Addo
- It’s ‘witchcraft’ to oppose Free SHS – NDC’s Asemfofro
- Don’t cover every cost under Free SHS policy – Government urged
- Akufo-Addo reveals source of funding for free SHS
- Free Senior high school will achieve gender parity — Samira Bawumia
- Free SHS truly free – Akufo-Addo
- No synergy between education and economy – Educationist
- The challenge with Ghana’s education has never been how to make education fee free
- Free SHS will build human capital for growth – Bawumia
- President Akufo-Addo must reconsider the Free SHS policy
- Free SHS must target the poor alone – Prof. Quartey
- We’ll build 1700 Kindergartens throughout the country – Education Minister
- No feeding grants, no free SHS – SADA CSOs protest
- Yes, free SHS can succeed if only the GES is swept clean
- Drop in infrastructure allocation may affect Free SHS Policy- SEND Ghana
- Free SHS will be poorly funded and fail – IFS
- Free SHS: UCC VC reacts to minister’s ‘unprovoked personal attack’
- IFS cautions government over sustainability of free SHS policy
- Open debate on free SHS funding – GNECC
- Cape Coast Pro-Vice Chancellor predicts doom for free SHS
- Private schools deserve Free SHS – Group
- I’II be possessed like a priest should Akufo-Addo fail on his free SHS – Chief
- Budget for free SHS education is inadquate – Education Coalition
- Teachers in rural areas to receive incentives – Govt
- Support the fee SHS welfare program
- I have sleepless nights over free SHS – Education Minister
- NDPC proposes free education for Ghanaians in the diaspora
- Akufo-Addo tells touching story of how his dad funded his education
- NPP only repackaged NDC’s ‘free SHS’ policy – Lecturer
- Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS policy is a scam – Bongo MP
- Free SHS implementation won’t be smooth, easy – Education Minister
- Policy document needed for Free SHS – Franklin Cudjoe
- Add value to free SHS by prioritising science education – Anis Haffar
- Free SHS policy will cause NPP’s defeat in 2020 elections – Joseph Yamin
- Free SHS policy speech writers are ‘enemies’ of Akufo-Addo – Joseph Yamin
- Expunge free SHS from national budget – Odike appeals to Government
- BECE: A stumbling block to Free SHS?
- September schedule for free SHS “premature” – Economist
- September schedule for free SHS “premature” – Economist
- GNAPS calls for inclusion in free SHS program
- God forgive anyone against free SHS – Ayisi Boateng
- Government releases book and research allowances
- Government yet to pay book and research allowances – UTAG
- Women in C/R will collapse free SHS without free family planning – Chief
- ‘Those against free SHS must be sent to the witches camp’ – Abronye DC
- A viewpoint from overseas; Demystifying the Free SHS voodoo
- Government must define beneficiaries of free SHS – SEND Ghana
- Continuing students must benefit from free SHS – Ablakwa
- I support Free SHS 100 percent – E. T. Mensah confesses
- Free SHS won’t push private schools out of business – GNAT assures
- I’m for Free SHS for all!
- NPP’s Free SHS policy good but initiative needs tweaking
- Akufo-Addo must increase VAT from 17.5% – 20% to finance Free SHS
- Free SHS: Don’t shy away from using Heritage Fund – NMCSJ
- Free SHS: Research & Rebuild Int’l commends government but warns of indiscipline
- Free SHS: A chance for Akufo-Addo to make history – Inusah Fuseini
- Free SHS policy: Akufo-Addo’s albatross – Inusah Fuseini
- Free SHS brouhaha: Nana Addo not in charge of affairs – Murtala Mohammed
- Resist all attempts to use Heritage Fund for Free SHS – Lecturer tells Ghanaians
- Scrap SADA, LEAP, MASLOC for ‘Free SHS’ – Group
- Free SHS to cost $1.2 billion a year – Kofi Bentil
- Ghana is broke – Joe Jackson
- Free SHS policy lacks clarity – Mona Quartey
- Free SHS policy threatens our existence – Private school owners
- Show us how you will fund free SHS in State of Nation Address – NDC MPs to Akufo-Addo
- To conceive of touching the Heritage Fund is a crime – Kabila
- Heritage Fund is ‘useless & unproductive’ – Kwesi Pratt
- Government to re-direct GETFUND, GNPC cash to fund free SHS – Baako
- Learn from Uganda, impose tax to fund free SHS – Akufo-Addo gov’t urged
- Group petitions President over plans to use heritage fund
- Government lacks action plan to make ‘free SHS policy’ operational – Mona Quartey
- Free SHS will push us out of business – Private SHS owners
- Free SHS won’t fail; it is a matter of priority – Nana Akomea
- Nothing wrong with Heritage Fund for free SHS – Hamid
- Funding Free SHS: What Osafo Marfo really said
- Free SHS Brouhaha: Hold your peace for Budget to be read – Kwarteng
- Akufo-Addo must come clean on funding for free SHS – Minority
- Nothing wrong with Heritage Fund for free SHS – Mustapha Hamid
- Osafo Maafo was thinking aloud in Heritage Fund comment – Akomea
- Don’t let free SHS fail – former Deputy Finance Minister advises
- Funding Free SHS: What Osafo Maafo really said
- Free SHS Brouhaha: Hold your peace for budget to be read – Kwaku Kwarteng
- Free SHS: Use ABFA – Expert to govt
- Free SHS: Fiscal discipline will help implementation – Nsowah
- Minority: Funding Free SHS with Heritage Fund ‘lazy man’s approach’
- Debate on Heritage Fund usage for free SHS premature – MP
- Free SHS: Don’t use heritage fund, use ABFA – ACEP tells government
- Free SHS: Ofori-Atta, Osafo-Marfo contradict on source of funding
- We won’t touch Heritage Fund – Ofori-Atta
- Osafo Marfo is wrong, we’ll not touch Heritage Fund – Finance Minister
- Minority scared of Free SHS – MP
- Pull breaks on social intervention programmes to fund free SHS – Kofi Bentil
- PTA commends President Akufo-Addo’s free SHS policy
- We’ve ‘enough resources’ for Free SHS – Ofori-Atta
- Come clear on Free SHS funding – Minority to Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS: Funding contradictions worrying – Fiifi Kwetey
- Invest in education, reserving money for future ‘needless’ – Pratt
- Free SHS: Nobody is going to use Heritage Fund – John Boadu
- Imani to launch Free SHS tracker
- Financing Free SHS with Heritage Fund apt – Assibey-Yeboah
- Plan to fund Free SHS with Heritage Fund ‘shocking’ – Kwetey
- Akufo-Addo should have implemented free SHS in his 2nd year – Economist
- Ghanaians hail President Akufo-Addo’s free SHS
- $300m Heritage Fund not enough for Free SHS – PIAC Chair
- IMANI to launch Free SHS tracker
- Heritage Fund debate builds up
- $600m/year needed to fund Free SHS – IMANI
- Free SHS: Don’t touch Heritage Fund – ACEP
- Stay away from Heritage Fund – ACEP warns government
- Stay away from Heritage Fund – ACEP warns gov’t
- Using heritage fund for free SHS ludicrous idea – Kwame Jantuah
- Government urged to re-think decision to ‘raid Heritage Fund’
- Free SHS: Use Heritage Fund but pay with interest – AFAG
- Heritage Fund to pay for free SHS is below the belt – Cletus Avoka
- Funding free SHS with Heritage Fund laudable – Joseph Cudjoe
- We support government use of Heritage Funds for free SHS – AFAG
- Free SHS: Using Heritage Fund noble – Jacob Osei Yeboah
- Funding free SHS with Heritage Fund a ‘sensible idea’ – Kwesi Pratt
- Akufo-Addo use of Heritage Fund inconceivable, fatal – Haruna Iddrisu
- PPP, CPP kick against moves to use Heritage Fund for free SHS
- Free SHS: Take hands off Heritage Fund – Minority
- We’ll resist attempt to fund free SHS with Heritage fund – Minority
- Free SHS: No decision has been taken to use Heritage Fund – Kwaku Kwarteng
- Free SHS: Introduce resources you promised; don’t touch Heritage fund – Kofi Buah to NPP
- Free SHS: Don’t use Heritage Fund – ISODEC warns
- Ghana not ready for free SHS – MP
- Government to fund free SHS with Heritage Fund – Osafo-Marfo
- Heritage Fund to finance free SHS policy – Osafo Marfo
- Free SHS: Don’t use Heritage Fund – ISODEC warns
- It’s wrong to use Heritage Fund for free SHS – James Avedzi
- Free SHS: NDC pretended the NPP was speaking Chinese – Kweku Baako
- Free education is possible if we stop buying V8 – Samuel Atta-Mensah
- 1.6m students to benefit from free SHS; government to spend GHC3.6bn yearly
- Education shouldn’t just be free but quality – Nunoo-Mensah tells Akufo-Addo
- Any gov’t that says free SHS is undoable is not eager to do it – Kabila
- Free SHS: Akufo-Addo will deliver – Aheto-Tsegah
- ‘Akufo-Addo’s free S.H.S not free’ – Former Minister
- Free SHS should not be implemented in all schools – Ali Tanti
- We pray free SHS succeeds – NAGRAT
- 1.6m students to benefit from free SHS policy, gov’t to spend GHc3.6bn yearly
- Government’s Free SHS policy just a lullaby – Allotey Jacobs
- Akufo-Addo wants free cocoa drinks served as part of free SHS
- ‘Only witches will condemn free SHS’
- Mahama made free SHS possible not Akufo-Addo – Okudzeto
- Mahama laid solid foundation for Akufo-Addo’s free SHS – Alhaji Bature
- Money for free SHS will come from Heritage Fund – Osafo Marfo
- Free SHS policy is long overdue – NAGRAT
- Free SHS may encounter setbacks – IMANI
- Free SHS likely to fail – IMANI
- Free SHS: Akufo-Addo must proceed with caution – Ablakwa
- Free SHS unsustainable – KB Asante
- Free SHS feasible – GNAT
- Fix basic education – Likimani
- Teacher motivation poor – Orleans-Lindsay
- Government free SHS not enough to improve accessibility – Expert
- Akufo-Addo’s free SHS policy is big on equity, small on access, quality – Ablakwa
- Free SHS is feasible – Former GES director
- Free SHS policy: Nana Addo overambitious – Yamin
- Free SHS Policy: I doubt sustainability, just window dressing – Anarfi- Mensah
- Free SHS will be strain on Ghana’s finances – ISSER
- Akufo-Addo’s free SHS needs to be properly structured – Sheikh Aramiyawo Shaibu
- Free SHS: We can’t rely on oil revenue – Kwame Jantuah
- No SHS student will pay fees from September – Akufo-Addo
- Free SHS to begin from next academic year – Akufo-Addo
- President Akufo-Addo ‘abolishes’ admission, exams fees in Free SHS rollout
- Akufo-Addo gov’t starts free SHS moves
Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment