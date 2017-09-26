Let’s collaborate to implement Free SHS policy – Goski Alabi

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The former Dean of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CEIC) at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, Professor (Mrs) Goski Alabi, has called for greater collaboration between the government and stakeholders within the educational landscape to develop a strategy to help accelerate the implementation and sustainability of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Describing it as a good initiative, the astute educationist said the government must adopt a holistic approach towards the implementation of the Free SHS policy in order to secure its sustainability.

Prof. Alabi, who is presently a member of the Laweh Open University College Board of Governors, said this to the Graphic Busines after the launch of her book: “Managing for Excellence in the Twenty First Century, the Total Quality Approach” on Wednesday, September 20 in Accra.

“The Free SHS policy is a good initiative which needs to be promoted and supported by all to ensure that it is workable and sustainable, but of course we have to learn from the power cut ‘dumsor’ experience and ensure that whatever policy we are introducing is not just short-term but rather a long-term solution to help the country,” she said.

Undertake requisite analysis

Prof. Ablabi said the implementers of the Free SHS policy must undertake the requisite analysis to understand the potential failures that were likely to hinder the smooth operation of the programme.

That, she said, was a catalyst to help implementers of the programme deploy the right mechanisms to accelerate the implementation of the initiative.

“We were all aware that the beginning of the programme was not easy. There were a lot of speculations about where and how to generate the funds for the programme. We need not behave as if all is well when in actual fact we are not too sure where the money to sustain the programme will come from,” she noted.

“Therefore, inasmuch as we embrace the Free SHS policy as a good initiative,” she said there was also the need for the country to analyse the possible failure which might occur in order to deploy the right mechanism to address it.

“We also need to be careful in order not to compromise on quality of secondary education in Ghana in our quest to implement the Free SHS policy in the country,” Prof. Alabi advised.

To ensure quality education, she said it was important for key stakeholders, policy makers and the government to come together to transparently share ideas about the sustainability of the programme.

Book launch

The book, “Managing for Excellence in the Twenty-First Century”: The Total Quality Approach, which among other things seeks to chronicle the importance of quality management was launched in Accra.

Authored by Prof. Goski Alabi, the 400-paged book is expected to provide a practical yet philosophical perspective into achieving quality and excellence.

The author brings her combined experiences from industry, academia and research into a compendium of principles, theories, practices, tools, techniques and strategies that can provide and support personal and organisational transformation and sustainable growth.

Through the search for excellence and sustainability, Prof. Alabi presents a different functional approach to management using a combination of existing wisdom, theories and practices to help create and deliver value that meets or exceeds expectations.

The book is a new perspective to make a difference in an individual’s life and work. It is also a wonderfully comprehensive resource that explains the concepts, philosophy and principles of quality management.

The book also brings to the readers’ attention their innate power to make a difference and be original through the influence of creativity and innovation. It provides a good text for teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.