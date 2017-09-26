Kotoko coach Polack identifies key players to augment squad

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Polack <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506421822_645_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Polack, has confirmed that he will presenting the names of players he scouted during the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations to the management of the club.

The high standard of play at this year’s WAFU competition attracted numerous scouts all over the world with various players being linked with transfer moves.

Polack admits he monitored numerous players in the tournament of which he classifies as category A, B and C players and will engage talks with management for the acquisition of these players.

In an interview after Ghana’s triumph over Nigeria in the finals of the 2017 WAFU competition, Polack said: “I have been scouting, when am watching on television



or when am in the stadium.

“I have scouted few players of which i have listed as A, B and C, if we can get the A players we go for the B, and we dont get the B we will go for C, so now I have to sit down with management and see where we go from there,” Polack said.

Meanwhile, rumors in the media landscape suggest that Stephen Sarfo as emerge a top transfer target for Kotoko having won the golden boot award in this year’s competition.

