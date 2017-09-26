Koo Kumi releases ‘Dear Future Wife’ video

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Artist and Poet William Du Bois Kumi Yaw Sakyi, known in entertainment circles as Koo Kumi has released the video of his much-anticipated poem, “Dear Future Wife”

The poem by the fast-rising artist has been described by many as a “brilliant work of art”

Koo Kumi explains that the poem extols mothers because it is to encourage men to focus on the values of their mothers when searching for lifetime partners.

He added that the response to the audio version of the poem triggered the shooting of the video to create a lasting impression and imagery of this poem.

Koo Kumi, who happens to be the brain behind “trotro vibes” has worked with a lot of artists, videographers, photographers, musicians like Wanlov the Kubolor, Okyeame Kwame, Sister Deborah, Medikal, Cabum and Worldreader.

His artistic reach has received international recognition as his famed movement, ‘Trotro Vibes’, which started out as a social intervention, was recognized by the BBC after a rise in Twitter discussions on the subject occurred.

In 2016, he was featured by BBC’s Akwasi Sarpong and his crew during their coverage of Ghana ahead of the 2016 General Election.

Koo Kumi is also famed for previous works such as Slow Down and Untitled Ones