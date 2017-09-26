Kojo Bonsu: I have no hand in anti-Akufo-Addo protest in US

Former Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has denied masterminding a demonstration against the President, Nana Akufo-Addo during his recent trip to the US.

“I hereby state categorically that I never participated in the planning or organization of the demonstration, neither do I have any knowledge of any person who planned or organized the demonstration,” Kojo Bonsu said in a statement issued Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Some group of Ghanaians residing in the US last Thursday protested against the President who was attending the United Nations General Assembly Meeting in New York.

A number of the protesters was seen in a video circulated on social media heckling a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, accusing him of taking huge sums of money from people who request to meet the President at the Flagstaff House.

A day before that protest, some supporters of the government indicted Mr. Bonsu of plotting to “falsely display to the whole world that President Akufo-Addo is a chain’ Wee’ smoker.”

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) guru has diabolically engaged the services of a bunch of unpatriotic and lazy Ghanaians, who are struggling to survive in the US, to put up a weird display to humiliate the president,” claimed the statement which went round on social media.

However, Mr. Bonsu, who is the key architect of the ongoing ‘Unity Campaign’ project of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied the alleged role he is said to have played.

Read the statement below:

DISCLAIMER

My attention has been drawn to a publication circulating on social media referring to me as the planner of a demonstration against the President of the Republic of Ghana during his recent visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

I am a patriotic citizen of the Republic of Ghana and will not under any circumstances involve myself in any action that would dent the reputation of my country.

I take serious exception to the unfounded sinister allegations and have instructed my lawyers to take the necessary steps to deal with any persons who are part of this nauseating agenda.

I advise all to disregard the publication.

Signed

Kojo Bonsu